NAME: Sandra (Sandy) Alexander.
AGE: Old enough?
OCCUPATION: Designer/entrepreneur. My focus is helping small businesses. I offer strategy, branding, marketing, graphic, and web design services, and interior design for commercial and residential clients.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning for the holidays with some time off between Christmas and the New Year. I’m also working on the Find the Buoy Holiday Scavenger Hunt for the Stonington Borough Merchants Association; websites for an international cyber security firm and the launch of an artist’s book; several interior design projects with C. Kramer Interiors; a marketing campaign for Maggie Lee Designs; the design of a panel for the Veterans Memorial in Stonington; and a logo for a rock band.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My son. He’s the most compassionate kid I’ve ever met. Being a mom is the (hardest) and most rewarding role I’ve ever played.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Sailing around the Greek Islands. I almost crossed it off but then the pandemic hit. I must revisit that!
I ALWAYS WEAR: Lip gloss.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I always wanted to be an interior designer. I was the only 8-year-old I knew who had a subscription to Better Homes and Gardens and rearranged her bedroom furniture.
MY HEROES ARE: Teachers.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jon Krakauer, Ernest Hemingway, Michael Shaara.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "All the Pretty Horses" by Cormac McCarthy, "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini, "The Rise of the Creative Class" by Richard Florida.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “She’s a Rainbow” by the Rolling Stones, “Orange Sky” by Alexi Murdoch, “Maybe Sparrow” by Neko Case.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Stockholm” by Jason Isbell, “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, “Come as You Are” by Nirvana.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Darjeeling Limited," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Red Violin."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Wire," "Planet Earth," "Ted Lasso," "Outlander," "Veep."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR’s "Fresh Air" and Oprah’s "Super Soul."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cherry cream pie. Apple pie. Key lime pie.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Personally, I use Instagram and Pinterest, but with the work I do, I am also on Facebook. I scroll Twitter daily, but almost never post.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and integrity.
PET PEEVES: Being late or judgmental.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “There are seven days in a week and someday isn’t one of them.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The quality of life. I love living near the water, having access to farm-raised food, good schools for my son, little-to-no traffic (off-season), owner-operated businesses.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Sleep, food, music.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: Back in 2008, I created, designed, and launched a fashion accessory called the Bucklette. It was designed as a belt buckle that concealed a lipstick, key, credit card, and ID. It got a lot of press and was selling well, but then the economy crashed, and sales plummeted. It was an incredible learning experience, and, in the end, I broke even.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Stay in your lane, run your own race.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Always take the high road, there’s no traffic.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hire help. That’s a big job.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Figure out the most fun way to share the wealth.
I DRIVE A: 2016 silver Toyota Tacoma. It always surprises people that I drive a pick-up truck and I love that.
I WISH I DROVE A: Vespa. I’ve always wanted one of those.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Olives, eggs from my chickens, cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My high school art teacher, Debra Cooperstein, who passed away in 2015. I know she inspired so many of her students and colleagues, and she taught me so much more than how to hold a brush.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
