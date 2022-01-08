NAME: Michelle Iacoi.
AGE: 61.
OCCUPATION: Certified school nurse teacher and COVID coordinator.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Ashaway.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A worldwide pandemic.
I'VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Volunteering my nursing skills at immunization clinics.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Saving lives.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling to South Korea.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: St. Joseph medal and a mask.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A nurse.
MY HEROES ARE: The mentors in my life, especially "The Queen."
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Ken Follett.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Prayer books.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Bat Out of Hell," "Fireball" and "Blessings."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Sound of Music," "Gone With the Wind" and "A Star is Born" (2018).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Bosch," "Yellowstone" and the Weather Channel.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pasta.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Hard work and dedication.
PET PEEVES: Laziness and when people see something but don't say something.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Living on the river.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I attended Prout School for Girls.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Work to your potential.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You can look at the cup half-full or half-empty.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Shut down the internet on weekends so kids would go out and play.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Feed the hungry.
I DRIVE A: Black 2022 Mini Cooper convertible.
I WISH I DROVE A: Cadillac.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Green olives and a lemon.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My mother, Joan.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
