AGE: 6_.
OCCUPATIONS: Director of art at Ocean House, a Randall Realtor agent and a local dental hygienist.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in Virginia, Germany, Newport and Mystic.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Designing and painting “The Great Pumpkin” at Ocean House, and planning for the holiday Ocean House event events, including the Christmas ornament-making workshop and “Cork and Canvas” evening.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Working on abstract paintings.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a mom of a son (too much like me).
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling, including a trip to Europe.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Lipstick — for a splash of color.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Jacques Cousteau. I love the ocean and wildlife.
MY HEROES ARE: My grandfather, Robert Brackman, a renowned portrait artist who gave me my first easel and paints at the age of six.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein, Janet Evanovich.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The High 5 Habit" by Mel Robbins.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Clocks" by Coldplay; "Kiss a Rose" by Seal; "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones.
LAST THREE ARTISTS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel and Jimmy Buffet (yes, I’m a Parrothead).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "Hunt for Red October," and "Mystic Pizza" (I’m in it).
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone," — so excited for its return in November.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WLBQ, our local radio station.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My turkey chili — I make large batches to enjoy throughout the season.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook. I check in once or twice a week to catch up.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness and patience (I require a lot of patience from my family).
PET PEEVES: Liars and cheaters, especially those that do it with a smile.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Only floss the teeth you want to keep."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The wonderful sense of community here.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband Mark … and a little dark chocolate.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (my great-grandfather was President Zachary Taylor, 1784-1850, the 12th President of United States).
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Follow your dreams (I am and I'm still trying).
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Believe in yourself.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Try to empower women in the world with the same advice as above.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Rent a house on the ocean in July and have everyone I love there to visit.
I DRIVE A: A 2018 blue Volkswagen Atlas — big enough to cart my art and boat around.
I WISH I DROVE A: A Saab convertible (I still have fond memories of when I used to own them).
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Pesto sauce ... it makes everything taste great.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My husband and soulmate Mark Szaro, who is my biggest fan and always encourages me to follow my dreams.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.