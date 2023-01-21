NAME: Kerrie Hedde.
AGE: 44.
OCCUPATION: Director and teacher for Seaside Music Together at the United Theatre. Music Together is an international early childhood music and movement program for children from birth through age 7. First offered to the public in 1987, it pioneered the concept of a research-based, developmentally appropriate early childhood music curriculum that strongly emphasizes learning through play. I have been a certified teacher for more than 10 years providing families with small children the opportunity to bond together through music. I lead songs with my singing, ukulele or guitar and guide childrem to discover tone, rhythm, harmony, melody, instruments, dances and more. I love the children, music, and the adults that bring them. Music is healing and it is my joy to bring families together to bond while enriching their lives. I have the best job in the world!
RESIDENCE: South Kingstown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly; my great-great-grandfather on my Dad’s side came to Westerly from Ireland.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Building back Seaside Music Together music classes, to where it was before COVID. I put my classes on pause for the last two years and I am very thankful that the United has made it possible for me to hold them again in their beautiful gallery room.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My four young adult children that I am blessed to raise along with my husband of 23 years.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To surf with my family in Hawaii.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A bathing suit and towel just in case lol.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist or musician and definitely working with children.
MY HEROES ARE: When I was a young student at St. Pius X School I was inspired by Mother Teresa and my 4th grade teacher Sister Maria, how they both humbly served the poor and orphans in India. It encouraged me later in my early 20s to move to Belize and work in an orphanage for a year.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Anne Rice, Henri Nouwen, C.S Lewis.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Surrender," by Bono.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2, “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” by Pearl Jam, “Farther Along” by Josh Garrels.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Anything by Fleetwood Mac or Stevie Nicks.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Sound of Music," "Dirty Dancing," "Goonies."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Golden Girls," "The Mindy Project," "Modern Family," "Seinfeld."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: It used to be 95.5 WBRU but now Sirius XM, Spectrum, Pearl Jam, Lithium, the Wave, and the ’80s of course.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Coffee.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram @khedde
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, humor, optimism, humility, patience, kindness.
PET PEEVES: When I order a hot coffee and it is lukewarm or cold.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “If you rest, you rust.” — Dot Oliver (my Irish grandmother's cousin who just passed away after living her happy, active life in California at 97 years young!)
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The United Theatre is a true gem in downtown Westerly and wants to unite the community through the arts with live music, theater, opera, dance, an art gallery and presentations. They also have the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School with a range of music education programs and performance opportunities for people of all ages. Not to mention it is absolutely stunning!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The beach and hot coffee.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I lived in the rainforest of Belize in Central America two different times. Once when I was single and then married with my firstborn infant son.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: When my four children were young and I just didn’t feel like I was a good enough mom, doing enough with them, for them, or had the perfect house, a friend told me, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: I give the same advice that I was given. It applies to all seasons of life: that comparison is the thief of joy. We all go through the mountains and valleys of life and it is never a good idea when you are struggling up the mountain to envy those that are in the valley having it easier. The mountains strengthen us in this journey and give us character. The view and perspective from the top is worth the effort. Do the best you can do and try to find something you are thankful for each day. Finally, PRAY!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Find a healthy family and home for every single foster child.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: We would adopt some children, hire some extra help, and then buy some homes at different famous surf breaks around the world because I know my young adult kids would definitely visit us often.
I DRIVE A: Blue/gray 2021 Kia Telluride.
I WISH I DROVE A: My car, because it is great.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Apples.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My deceased grandfather, Charles “Razor” Smith, because I would love to tell him all about my kids' love of fishing, how they resemble him, and have his vibrant storytelling humor.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
