NAME: Joe Witherell.
AGE: 43.
OCCUPATION: Chef concierge at Ocean House.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: North Adams, Mass.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A very exciting work and life transition — I just moved from Boston to begin the next stage of my career at Ocean House, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. I have been vacationing in Westerly during the summer for long weekends for many years and have always thought of this area and Ocean House as the premier travel destination in New England. They say the goal is to create a life you don’t need to take a vacation from, and here I am!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: In 2021 I was accepted into Les Clefs d’Or USA, a professional association of Hotel Concierge that has member sections all throughout the world. The resources that this network provides are unmatched — we have destination experts with deep personal connections all throughout the world who are ready to help one another at a moment’s notice.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Since I was a child, I have always wanted to set a Guinness World Record — it doesn’t matter what the category is.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A pen and small notebook.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Architect.
MY HEROES ARE: My Dad.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: James Patterson and Michael Chabon.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, “A Very Special Place” by Robin Roderick Jones.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Loss for Words” by Landon McNamara, “Boys Will be Boys” by Dua Lipa, “School” by Supertramp.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "Gia," "Two Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Breaking Bad," "Big Bang Theory," "Friends."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Crimetown."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Simple whole-roasted chicken.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: LinkedIn and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness, intelligence.
PET PEEVES: Crooked artwork, poor time management.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The warm welcome and sense of community here in the Westerly area.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My dog, Donut.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am afraid of heights.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Choose kindness.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Buy real estate and take good care of your teeth.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Put an end to food insecurity.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off my family members’ debt.
I DRIVE A: Gray BMW X3.
I WISH I DROVE A: Vintage Land Rover Defender.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fresh eggs.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandfather — he was my best friend and he passed on my 18th birthday.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
