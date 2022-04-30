NAME: JJ Sorensen.
AGE: 33.
OCCUPATION: Singer/songwriter/guitarist/producer with Molly Maguires.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Production of new Molly Maguires material and promotion of our new single “Better,” which drops on June 3.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Public Enemies, Molly Maguires’ first LP.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Going to a Pearl Jam concert.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Keys/wallet/phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Several things over the years! First it was a country music star … a pro athlete, a writer, an actor, a musician … the older I get the more I realize that we really don’t ever actually “grow up.”
MY HEROES ARE: Those who stand up for what’s right and fight oppression of all forms.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Kurt Vonnegut, Albert Camus, James Baldwin.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Player Piano" by Kurt Vonnegut, "White Noise" by Don DeLillo and Harvey Penick’s "Little Red Book."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Crawling Back to You” by Tom Petty, “Alabama” by Neil Young, “Severed Hand” by Pearl Jam.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Shine a Little Light” by The Black Keys, “Dead Eyes” by Adia Victoria, “Capsize” by Eat Fire Spring.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "No Country for Old Men," "Big Fish" and "Unforgiven."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Arrested Development," "Better Caul Saul" and "Schitt’s Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Sirius XM Tom Petty Radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: All of them? If I have to pick one, chicken and waffles.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Authenticity, honesty, courage.
PET PEEVES: Drivers and roads in the Northeast.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “You have to decide who you are and force the world to deal with you, not with its idea of you.” — James Baldwin
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The food.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Music and food.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I caddied the losing bag in the first-ever Shelter Harbor Golf Club Championship match.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: To be kinder to myself.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t be afraid to pursue your dreams.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Not sell it.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Quit my day job.
I DRIVE A: Black 2019 Chevy Trax.
I WISH I DROVE A: Jaguar XJ.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Polar seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: John Prine.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.