NAME: Heather Vultee.
AGE: 51.
OCCUPATION: Director of thrift operations and thrift store manager, Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
RESIDENCE: Ashaway.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Pennsylvania, raised in Montclair, New Jersey.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: At home, Christmas decorating; at work, Christmas processing and merchandising and planning for the upcoming fiscal year at Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising my two sets of twins who are kind, compassionate and active volunteers: Chloe and Noelle who are juniors in college at Wellesley and Temple, and Casimir and Holly who are freshmen at Chariho High School.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel and finding joy.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My phone, a ring from my husband, Brian Shilale, and a bracelet with my children’s names stamped on it.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: My father, Thomas Vultee Jr., who showed me what hard work and sacrifice looked like while also demonstrating compassion, stability and kindness.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: How can you have a favorite author when they all bring something wonderfully different to the table? However I can always pick up a Margaret Atwood, Alexander McCall Smith or Jane Austen novel.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Are too many to list, you could literally measure them with a yardstick!
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Whatever my current favorite O.A.R. song is, "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, and "September," by Earth, Wind & Fire.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Light in the Stable" by Emmylou Harris, O.A.R. Radio and "Pop Goes Classical."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "What Dreams May Come" for tears; "The Lord of the Rings" (all three) for adventure; and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" for fun.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: My TV watching is pretty much exclusively with my kids. We just enjoyed bingeing "Wednesday" together as a family over Thanksgiving, and we also watch "Ghosts," "Abbott Elementary" and "The Mysterious Benedict Society."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: My most listened to podcasts are "Marketplace" and "Up First," and lately I’ve been enjoying "Don’t Ask Tig."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, compassion, thoughtfulness and diligence.
PET PEEVES: Lying, stealing and jaywalking ... especially when there’s a crosswalk in eyesight!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I have two: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Gandhi; and "Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm that world.” — Desmond Tutu.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: We’re close to so much, the ocean is around the corner and mountains and big cities are just a few hours away.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was born a blonde and stayed that way for several years. All my kids followed suit.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “The more you do, the more you can do.” — my dad
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "You can only do what you can do. Some days your best is 150% and some days your best is 75%, just do the best you can on any given day."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Work for peace and the end of poverty and hunger.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO: Secure my family’s finances. Next I would fund field trips and assemblies for cultural, scientific and historical enrichment in schools while making anonymous donations to local charities which work toward improving the lives of our neighbors in need.
I DRIVE A: It depends on whether my big kids are home and driving. Either a Blue 2006 Honda Pilot or a Blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
I WISH I DROVE A: Love my cars, wouldn’t change them, although I might roll back a few hundred thousand miles on the Honda!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Shredded cheese and ice cream — I have teenagers!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I would love to speak with my grandparents again, although my grandfather would want me to eat whatever vegetable I’m not feeling keen about at the moment!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
