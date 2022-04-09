NAME: Elizabeth Malaghan.
AGE: 30.
OCCUPATION: Director of marketing and advertising at The Cooper Group, a firm that specializes in historic restoration.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Navigating life with my 1-year-old, Camden.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: A combination of many events and achievements that have led me to the person I am today.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To watch sea turtles hatch. They are my favorite animal, and I think witnessing their journey to the ocean would be magnificent!
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A scrunchie. You will rarely see me with my hair down.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I always wanted to be a carpenter. Having attended school for architecture, and now working closely with people who share my interest in preserving New England’s architectural culture, it feels as though my childhood aspirations have come full circle.
MY HEROES ARE: All four of my grandparents. Each one of them have brought new perspective to my life that I treasure.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Unfortunately, I don’t read much. Reading more often is something I hope to pursue in the future.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Currently, lots of baby bedtime stories!
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Not specific songs, but my go-tos are anything by the Fray, the Goo Goo Dolls, or Ed Sheeran.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys and “An Irish Party in Third Class” from the Titanic soundtrack have been on repeat!
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: “The Prestige,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and “Life is Beautiful.”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I love crime shows, and my guilty pleasure is anything reality TV.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to “The Kidd Kraddick Show” every morning on my way into work, and I always love a good true crime podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Angel hair pasta, smothered with butter and parmesan cheese. A nice steak is a close second!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Patience, respect and honesty.
PET PEEVES: When drivers don’t use their blinkers.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beach! My childhood friend Courtney and I use to spend 10-hour days at the beach in the summer. It’s one of the many things I cherish about growing up in this area and is an experience I hope to share with my son as he grows up.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband, Patrick.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I once owned a water dragon lizard named Tico.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: A bit of an oxymoron, but “Don’t take other people’s advice when it comes to parenting. Do what works for you.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t take other people’s advice when it comes to parenting. Do what works for you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I don’t think I would choose to have that responsibility.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call my financial adviser.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2019 Subaru Impreza.
I WISH I DROVE A: I know absolutely nothing about cars, but I used to drive a black and white Smartcar when my husband and I lived in Germany. I miss the simplicity and novelty of it.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My late grandfather, John Cuda. He passed away when I was younger and I would love to hear his stories of the past and tell him all about my life now.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
