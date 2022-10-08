NAME: Dina Marie Ferri.
AGE: 56.
OCCUPATION: Medical assistance.
RESIDENCE: Groton Long Point.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Providence and North Providence.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Helping find props for "The Diary of Anne Frank," the next show at The Granite Theatre.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being a medical assistant in New York City was the most rewarding and satisfying thing I’ve accomplished in my life.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To build a local animal shelter for all the unfortunate animals in the area.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Lipstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Actress.
MY HEROES ARE: All the men and women who have fought for our country.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Maya Angelou and Danielle Steel.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Dogs" by Tom Jackson and "Atomic Habits" by James Clear.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Friday" by Riton & Nightcrawlers, "Love ❤️ in the Dark" by Adele, "Love me Anyway" by Pink.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Stand By Me" by Skylar Grey, "Dancing on My Own" by Calum Scott, "You’re Sensational" by Frank Sinatra.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The English Patient," "The Sound Of Music," "The Bodyguard."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Days Of Our Lives," "60 Minutes."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: SiriusXM The Bridge Channel
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chips, cheese and bread.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Confidence, graciousness, kindness, intelligence.
PET PEEVES: Being late, interrupting, bullying.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Be fearless, be brave, be bold, love yourself.“
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The quiet times I spend laughing, relaxing, and enjoying the ocean with my family and friends.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My sweet, amazing little dog, Mia. She’s my everything. 🐾🐾
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love helping others and being generous.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Treat others the way you would want to be treated.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Kindness always wins.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Eliminate poverty.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay all my family's debts … then build that animal shelter.
I DRIVE A: Champagne quartz 2017 BMW 440 Coupe.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage First Drive in red.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fiji water.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Tom Brady.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
