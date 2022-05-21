NAME: Declan Thomas O’Donnell.
AGE: 23.
OCCUPATION: Owner/manager of Breachway Bait and Tackle and manager of Shelter Cove Marina.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I grew up in Southwick, Mass., and did a lot of camping in the summer when I was younger. Then, about 15 years ago, my parents bought a cottage in Charlestown, and this place is all I have known in the summer since.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Taking over a business while maintaining my current role at Shelter Cove Marina.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Doing well in school and always pursuing something I was passionate about.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Take a road trip around the U.S. or get helicopter-dropped and ski down a mountain. I've already traveled a decent amount but I feel like there is a lot to see in our country and I believe it would be a great experience.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Something blue, a hat and my wallet.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I always thought of myself as an entrepreneur and I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up.
MY HEROES ARE: My grandfather, Daniel O'Donnell. He was born and raised in Kilrush, County Clare, Ireland.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I’m not a favorites guy. I like a lot of things, but to say something is my favorite doesn't make sense ... everything can be good under its own light.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Old Man and the Sea."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Honestly I don't have a playlist. I listen to what is on the radio or what Alexa puts on when I tell her to play Coldplay Radio.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I didn't ask her to play any specific song. Some artists I like to listen to are Avicii and Oliver Tree.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I like a lot of movies but they are all so different I couldn't pick three.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Shark Tank," "Meat Eater" and "Family Feud."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I'll listen to Joe Rogan on long car rides. It's interesting to hear the views from different people and the different paths they have taken.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: I love to cook, and cooking for other people tends to bring me more comfort than eating what someone else has made.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I use Instagram the most between my personal, fishing and business accounts.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Creativity, bluntness, common sense.
PET PEEVES: Watching time pass being stuck somewhere ... watching time go by when there's nothing you can do about it — and having to book an appointment for a hair cut. What happened to being able to show up and get your hair cut (COVID)?
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "If you don't have time to do it right when will you have time to do it over."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: How my connection to the environment around me makes people drawn to me and makes me feel connected to my community.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Interaction with the natural environment around me.
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ME: I've flown a plane, been to Ireland twice, went to Indonesia, have skydived and can belly dance.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Work to live don't live to work.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be present in the moment ... both in life and when fishing.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Increase nuclear energy in order to allow us to convert to renewable energy in an environmentally safe way.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Say "Wow, I won the lottery," then make some very smart investments.
I DRIVE A: Black 2008 Toyota Tundra.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2022 Toyota Tundra.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Busch light, jalapenos, ranch, sausage, bacon, chicken and some sort of cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: President Teddy Roosevelt.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
