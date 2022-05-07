AGE: The calendar says 66 — my mind thinks 27!
OCCUPATION: Math specialist/tutor/teacher-coach.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Dedham, Mass.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning our summer garden.
I'VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Using Zoom for tutoring, doing puzzles and learning to play the flute.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Making math fun!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel.
I ALWAYS WEAR: Earrings.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher who made a difference.
MY HERO IS: Jane Goodall.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Ann Patchet, Anna Quinlen and Annie Lamott.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Puzzle books.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Beatles songs.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Italian Job," the Bourne series and "Love Actually."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Law & Order" and "Perry Mason" (there's a theme here!)
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "The Moth" and "Prairie Home Companion."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Toast.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Compassion, perseverance and frolic.
PET PEEVES: Litter.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “What doesn't kill you will make you stronger. Except bears. Bears will kill you." :)
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The magnificent scenery.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Puzzles.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I just love puzzles and ping-pong.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip," from my grandmother.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Take care.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Create lasting peace, take care of the environment and create machines that would clean the pollution from the air, the land and the sea.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give lots of it away.
I DRIVE A: Red VW Golf with a stick shift.
I WISH I DROVE A: Hovercraft.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Jam.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Jane Goodall.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
