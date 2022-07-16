NAME: Christopher Cofoni
AGE: I was born on 6/27/1976 so I turned 46 last month.
OCCUPATION: Professional musician (www.cofoni.com) and owner of TriAction Toys LLC (www.triactiontoys.com).
RESIDENCE: Westerly since March 2021.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in Westerly, lived here until I was 5 years old, then moved to St. Louis, Missouri, then to San Diego, California, where I lived until 1990 (when I was 15 years old), moved to Mystic and went to Stonington High School, then received a full "Talent Based Scholarship" to Attend Hartt School of Music, where I was a double major in vocal performance and music business.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Playing with my band, The Mystic Prophets, and growing my toy manufacturing business, which will be launching new items I hope to feature in a live-action puppet show on a major streaming platform.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Working with Norah Jones on her first two Grammy-winning, platinum albums and handling details of recording while working at EMI/Blue Note Records — and of course, being a father to three amazing kids.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To open for a major artist with my band and perform in front in front of thousands of people at once.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A Boglin! They are creepy hand puppets from the 1980s which I brought back (with Tim Clarke) in 2021. I carry them everywhere I go to scare and entertain people. We sold 130,000 of them in 2021 alone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A professional opera singer! I even tried it briefly from 1996-97 in Germany while I was studying at Mannheim Musikhochschule.
MY HEROES ARE: Teachers who take the time to mentor kids, the way Dr. Michelle Holt did with me at Stonington High School. Without her, I would have have never discovered my gift.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Edgar Allan Poe and Ernest Hemingway.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Music scores for things I am working on, usually classical music, which I hope to perform again in 2023.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Big Hard Sun" by Eddie Vedder, "Gasoline" by Audioslave and "Sunday Morning Coming Down" by Johnny Cash.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Gary Clark Jr.'s "Numb," Eric Clapton's "San Francisco Bay Blues" and Chris Issac's "Wicked Games."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "History of The World Part 1," "Monty Python and The Holy Grail" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Forensic Files."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Howard Stern, Lithium on Sirius XM.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Mexican food all day. I could eat Mexican food for all three meals for the rest of my life.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Discipline. No matter what the occupation, when you find folks who have risen to the top, it's the people with discipline. It's not easy to stay focused in this world we live in.
PET PEEVES: People who do not honor their word.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "It's good to be the King." — Mel Brooks
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The amazing ocean and the fishing.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Music! All music!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I speak decent German, having lived there for a year.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: : "Everyone is too busy worried about themselves to worry about you." — my grandmother, Pearl Tapley
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Find your passion and nourish it with hard work!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Add more art and music! History books record who won wars, but who created the art and music? It feels like there is less and less support for the arts and more pressure simply to earn money and own more stuff.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Plan a yearlong trip around the world to learn the languages, cultures and folk music of the regions I visit while I figure out what to do with the rest of the money and how best to give back to the community and support the arts.
I DRIVE A: Black Volvo SUV that's 10 years old with 190,000 miles. Every memory with my children involves this car so I hope to drive it at least 15 years. I'll miss it when I have to move on because of all those memories.
I WISH I DROVE A: Probably one of those old Volvos, the two-seaters, like a Volvo P1800 from the 1960s.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Pickles and various beers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Mel Brooks, the best comedy writer to ever walk this earth, hands down. It may be hard to convince him but once you do ... "You can't Torquemada anything!"
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.