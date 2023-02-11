NAME: Paul Gingerella.
AGE: 41.
OCCUPATION: Police Chief, Westerly Police Department.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly, Westerly, Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A lot of things ... at work, it's working on the upcoming police department budget; strengthening our community relations through accountability with the implementation of a body cameras program; reviewing and changing our department policies to meet RI Police Accreditation Commission standards and implementing other programs and opportunities for the betterment of the department — all while trying to meet the current and future needs of the community. At home in my “spare time” I am trying to raise my children right, keep them involved in sports, get good grades, and mostly clean up after them.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: On a personal level my children are my proudest accomplishment. Hopefully, I have raised them right, with respect and compassion for everyone. On a professional level, being able to represent the men and women of the Westerly Police Department as their chief has thus far been the pinnacle of my professional career.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Show my kids the world outside of Rhode Island and not just at EPCOT in Disneyworld. Our first stop would be Acri, Italy (the homeland), and then the rest of Europe.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: I always carry my phone with me, and I am on it way too much. As far as what I always wear, when not in uniform I am a big fan of free T-shirts and a pair of jeans.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I have always wanted to be a police officer. I did briefly dabble in a physical education class in college to be a gym teacher but that didn’t last long as soon as I realized gym teachers do more than play dodgeball and snowballs.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents and grandparents. Growing up I was surrounded by family who worked hard and never made excuses. My grandparents had nothing and worked hard to give my parents a better life. My parents did the same for me and I try to continue that for my kids. Funny thing is both sets of grandparents owned restaurants and I struggle with making toast. Another person besides my family who I consider a hero would be my former neighbor and football coach, Chris Wriedt. The life lessons that I learned from him, both on and off the football field, played a role in shaping who I am today. Coach Wriedt also had the best lawn in the neighborhood, which I think my lawn could rival now.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I don’t really have a favorite author but the last book I read was “The Mick” by Mickey Mantle.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town" by Pearl Jam, "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, and "Lightning Crashes" by Live.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: My daughter Eva took over my Spotify account, so she has played, "Don’t Cry Daddy" by Elvis, "I Want to Break Free," by Queen and "Anti Hero" by Taylor Swift.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Back to the Future," "The Karate Kid Part II" and "Return to OZ."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Depending on my mood, "Law and Order" or "Family Guy."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ, WCBS-NY, and pretty much anything talk radio. I also love the ’80s and early ’90s channels on XM Radio as well as the Spotify Good Times Great Oldies playlist.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Hawaiian pizza (yes, pizza with pineapples).
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: I was a Boy Scout for a long time, I regrettably never finished the program, but these “12 points” from the Scout Law are character traits I most admire: TRUSTWORTHY: Tell the truth and keep promises. People can depend on you; LOYAL: Show that you care about your family, friends, Scout leaders, school, and country; HELPFUL: Volunteer to help others without expecting a reward; FRIENDLY: Be a friend to everyone, even people who are very different from you; COURTEOUS: Be polite to everyone and always use good manners; KIND: Treat others as you want to be treated. Never harm or kill any living thing without good reason; OBEDIENT: Follow the rules of your family, school, and pack. Obey the laws of your community and country; CHEERFUL: Look for the bright side of life. Cheerfully do tasks that come your way. Try to help others be happy; THRIFTY: Work to pay your own way. Try not to be wasteful. Use time, food, supplies, and natural resources wisely; BRAVE: Face difficult situations even when you feel afraid. Do what you think is right despite what others might be doing or saying; CLEAN: Keep your body and mind fit. Help keep your home and community clean; and REVERENT: Be reverent toward God. Be faithful in your religious duties. Respect the beliefs of others.
PET PEEVES: Being late to anything. Just ask my family.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Yes, it’s from the movie "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," but the older I get the more I can relate to it.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: From boogie boarding at the Westerly Town Beach, to shopping and eating downtown, there is something for everyone in Westerly, and if not you can drive a half-hour to find something.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My friends and family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love history and documentaries.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: At Westerly High School, I had a teacher who would always say “Do what you love, love what you do, and you will never work a day in your life.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Play nice in the sandbox but know when to get out.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Have to find a lot of people to help me.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Retire.
I DRIVE A: Black 2022 Ford Police Interceptor (Ford Explorer).
I WISH I DROVE A: New Corvette.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Soupy and cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: How can you choose one person? Jesus Christ would be at the top of my list, as I’d have just a few questions for him, but I don’t think it’s my time yet, so I’ll wait. I’d love to see my grandfather, John Liguori, who died when I was 8 years old. It would be nice to catch up with him and have him meet his grandchildren. I would also like to see one of my best friends, Josh Becker, who died in September of 1999. We would have a lot of catching up to do so it may have to be a few dinners. If I had to pick someone current, Elon Musk would be an interesting person to converse with, but only if he buys dinner.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
