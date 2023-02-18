NAME: Ayana Melvan.
AGE: 40.
OCCUPATION: Senior director of strategic partnerships, mission programs at Mystic Aquarium
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Atlanta, raised in Georgia, grew up in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Connecting Mystic Aquarium’s work in Rhode Island to key stakeholders and raising my two amazing children, Phoenix, 4, and Kingston, 3.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having two amazing children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Going to Alaska and visiting the work of Mystic Aquarium partners there with beluga whale research, conservation and food sovereignty.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Smooth rocks or shells from the ocean with me everywhere — they are all around my house, on my desk at work, in my purses, in my car — sometimes I find them in my pockets.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A marine biologist and a lawyer.
MY HEROES ARE: My dad and my husband, Mark.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Vashti Harrison and J.K. Rowling.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Secret Life of Lobsters" by Trevor Corson and "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Encanto" soundtrack, "CUFF IT" by Beyoncé, and "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley and the Wailers.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Encanto" Soundtrack, "CUFF IT" by Beyoncé, and "The Lion King — The Gift [Deluxe Edition]" by Beyoncé.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Goonies," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Practical Magic" AND (I have four favorites) "Gladiator."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Chappelle’s Show," "Seinfeld," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Law and Order SVU."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ, Resiliency Radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, honesty, respect and loyalty.
PET PEEVES: Bad drivers who don’t use their blinkers or yield at yield signs — VERY New England.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.” ― Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Being so close to the ocean, beach, farmland, and hiking trails while still having a downtown area that gives you Boston and New York City vibes — we live in a beautiful oasis that has something for everyone.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Love.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m on a love movement. I believe that love is needed back in our society to help us really create a village mentality where we all help one another out regardless of the situation. Human connectedness is my jam.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Keep keeping on” and “Watch your back” from my Gram, and “Everyone just needs a little TLC (tender, love, and care)” from Gwen Parsons, my mentor, both of whom I will forever miss.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be as transparent and honest as possible.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Promote diverse, distributed leadership to end our divisions so we can address racism, hunger, housing, opportunities for all, justice, social justice, and more TOGETHER.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay it forward — give money to out-of-school-time learning programs — afterschool, summer programs and camps — and pay off all my debt.
I DRIVE A: Black 2012 Toyota Highlander.
I WISH I DROVE A: Hybrid or Electric Toyota Highlander.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Ketchup and hot sauce.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michelle Obama.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
