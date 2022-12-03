NAME: Angie Mathieu
AGE: 47
OCCUPATION: VP and chief digital officer at South County Health.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Creating a new mobile app and optimizing several of the new technologies we implemented to support South County Health’s goal of making access to health care easier. Nowadays people expect to be able to use their phones for everything but health care has lagged behind. We’re working hard to change that. We’ve made it possible for patients to self-book appointments and access care on-demand with several virtual options like e-Visits and Video Visits. We’re just getting started! Check out getcare.southcountyhealth.org to see these great options and be on the lookout for our updated SCH NOW mobile app coming soon.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My two daughters, Sienna and Lucia.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A trip to Hawaii.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Chapstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A ballerina (thanks to many years spent dancing at Michelle’s L’Ecole De Danse when I was young).
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Immacolata Caracciolo, and the late Giuseppe Caracciolo. They came to this country in 1973 with nothing and worked extremely hard to set me up for success.
FAVORITE AUTHOR: Colleen Hoover.
BOOK ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Where the Crawdads Sing."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I’ll go with top artists because for me picking three songs is too hard. Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Lady Gaga. I’ve seen all three live and they did not disappoint!
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Unstoppable” by Sia, “Next to Me” by Imagine Dragons, “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Old School," "The Hangover" and "There’s Something About Mary." If I’m putting in two hours, I want to be laughing.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Seinfeld," "The Office," "Friends" (wish they still made sitcoms like these!)
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Sirius XM The Pulse.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My mom’s homemade cavatelli pasta and meatballs.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility and a good work ethic.
PET PEEVES: Summer traffic in Westerly.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Walking along the water in Watch Hill in summer when the sun is setting. You can’t beat those views.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband Gary. He’s my rock and I am so lucky to have him.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’ve never owned a car that wasn’t silver.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t be afraid to take a risk. It can lead to something better than you ever imagined.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Treat people how you wish to be treated.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure the best education and the best health care was available to everyone.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a vacation home and pay off my mortgage.
I DRIVE A: A silver 2020 BMW 530i.
I WISH I DROVE A: I love my car so I don’t wish for anything different at the moment.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: San Pellegrino sparkling water.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad. He passed in 2020 after a battle with cancer. I miss him terribly and would love to have the chance to have one more Sunday dinner with him.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
