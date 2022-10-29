NAME: Amy Hebb.
AGE: 53.
OCCUPATION: Founder of Second Serve Resale.
RESIDENCE: Westerly, Pawtucket.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in North Carolina at a Marine Corps base, and grew up in Barrington and Radnor, Pennsylvania.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Processing clothing donations! Second Serve Resale is a nonprofit, online thrift store selling donated designer clothing. We are unique because the customer decides where the profits go — you can pick any organization classified as a 501(c)3! Find us at secondserveresale.org and @second.serve.resale on instagram. For example, I am wearing Revtown jeans and Enzo Angiolini shoes from Second Serve, which are both on the website. The James Jeans blazer is my own, purchased at my favorite resale shop, the Blue Mitten.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My 737-day streak on Duolingo.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: The French Open.
I ALWAYS WEAR: A baseball hat.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I wanted to be Mr. Fezziwig, from "A Christmas Carol," or someone like him. The kind of person who throws big parties for their friends and family and brings people together.
MY HEROES ARE: My mother, the late Margaret Ann Seiple.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: David Foster Wallace, Elena Ferrante, John Kennedy Toole, Cormac McCarthy, Ann Patchett, John Irving, Milan Kundera, Tolstoy.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I’m currently reading "MEND! A Refashioning Manual and Manifesto" by Kate Sekules. In the queue are "Not Safe For Work" by Isabel Kaplan, "Big Girl" by Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, "The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan and "The Ladies’ Paradise" by Emile Zola.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog, “Red Hill Mining Town" by U2, “Rejects in the Attic” by The Avett Brothers.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “A New England” by Billy Bragg, “Everybody” by Mac Miller, “Safari Song” by Greta Van Fleet.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Rocky," "Better Off Dead," "The Royal Tenenbaums."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Simpsons," "South Park," "Deadwood," "Battlestar Galactica" (the 2003 miniseries) and "The White Lotus."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "The Toucher and Rich Show" on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Grandma’s pizza from Vittoria's.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook for me, Instagram and Facebook for Second Serve.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Empathy, humility, humor, a one-handed backhand.
PET PEEVES: Those little stickers on apples, litter.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “God has not called me to be successful; He has called me to be faithful” — Mother Teresa.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The Blue Mitten, Nana’s, ReReads, Pond View tennis, our beaches and sunsets, oysters.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee, pizza, Chapstick, glasses.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m on Deer Tick’s 2011 album "Divine Providence," on the track “Let’s All Go To The Bar”.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Show up.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Show up.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Return the Pawsox to Pawtucket.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Fund my friends’ nonprofits. Maybe buy a Tesla.
I DRIVE A: A silver 2018 Acura RDX.
I WISH I DROVE A: I’d really like to try out a Tesla.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Flying Jenny.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My mom. I miss her.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
