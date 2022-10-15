NAME: Alli Lathrop.
AGE: 39.
OCCUPATION: Mother, life insurance agent and, for this month, secretary for the campaign to pass Question 4.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in New York City, raised on Long Island, grew up in Glastonbury, Connecticut.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working with other Westerly citizens to pass the school bond Question 4 on Nov. 8 to give our students a better place to learn and grow.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Running a half marathon in less than two hours.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To go back to South Africa and let my children experience the joy and amazement of seeing animals in their natural habitat on a safari.
I ALWAYS WEAR: Two silver bracelets on my left wrist.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A lawyer.
MY HEROES ARE: My husband Dan; he is the most passionate, supportive, loving, confident and driven person I know. We moved back to Westerly seven years ago with the intent to be closer to family and to eventually be the fourth generation to take over Lathrop Insurance. At home he is devoted to our family and is the best role model for our two sons, Matt (7) and Sam (4). He always puts others first and inspires me to be the best I can be. He instills the same morals and values in our boys that he and his three brothers were raised with. Dan has an electric personality, lights up any room and is always ready to plan and craft a delicious meal for us to enjoy. He is my best friend.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Kristin Hannah and James Patterson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Raising Good Humans" by Hunter Clarke-Fields and "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "‘Til You Can’t" by Cody Johnson, "The Best is Yet to Come" by Frank Sinatra, and "Mississippi" by Kane Brown.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Any music from Disney’s "Encanto" for Sam, "Imagine Dragons Radio" for Matt and songs from Darius Rucker Radio.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Love Actually" and "The Italian Job."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Game of Thrones," "Somebody Feed Phil" and "Downton Abbey."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Anything country.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Spicy tuna roll or Dan’s tuna melt on the panini press.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Grit.
PET PEEVES: Losing things.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: That the beach is walking distance from our house; salt air, sand and sun are good for the soul!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My morning coffee; French press with Dave’s coffee beans and a splash of cream.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love eating oysters and save the shells to hand paint.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: If you are on time, you are late.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Every day is a new beginning.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: To create a world where no child is hungry and every child has the opportunity to learn.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy more lawn signs and car magnets for Question 4!
I DRIVE A: Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee L
I WISH I DROVE A: 1950s Mini Cooper.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I would have appetizers with Princess Diana and then dinner with my father who passed away in 2018.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
