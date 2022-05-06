PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has approved legislation (2022-H 7714A) sponsored by Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly) that would make “stolen valor” a crime.
The bill would make it a crime to fraudulently represent oneself as an active or veteran member of the military or armed forces for the purpose of obtaining money, property or other tangible benefits. The crime would be a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of not more than a year, or a fine of $1000, or both.
Azzinaro is the chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and served in the National Guard for four years. He was a member of the Army Reserve for four years.
He introduced the bill due to the recent case of a North Kingstown VFW commander who was found to have used falsified military records in order to portray herself as a veteran when in fact she had never served in the military. The woman collected thousands of dollars from nonprofits through her deception.
In addition to falsely wearing military uniforms or using falsified military identification, the law would also include falsely representing oneself as a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross and other military decorations.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration where Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland) has introduced the legislation (2022-S 2425).
— Sun staff
