HOPKINTON — When the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association released a list of 20 promises to enhance transparency and improve community relations following the George Floyd incident, Police Chief David Palmer and Hopkinton police were among those who took an oath to meet these goals.
The Hopkinton Police Department is now doing its part to keep its promise to the people and protect both officers and residents with the purchase and installation of fully functional, recorded body cameras. Palmer said last week that the agency is preparing to secure the purchase using state and federal grant funding, $33,500 per year for five years, for the purchase, implementation, maintenance and operation of 14 body cameras.
Based on previous bids to seek qualified vendors, Palmer said the police department would secure the camera through Axon, an industry leader in body camera technology with international offices in the U.S, Vietnam, Australia, the U.K., Amsterdam and Finland.
“Most small departments have gone with Axon, and they’ve found it to be the best fit,” Palmer told members of the Hopkinton Town Council last week. “We have a policy in place and what it came down to, three of our officers did a trial run for a month and a half, and there were no real hiccups. I think this will be a good thing for the town.”
The expenses for the program will continue to be paid through the grant in partnership with RIPCA, Palmer said, at which time the town council will be responsible for determining whether to continue the body camera program and how to fund it. Palmer said there is a lot of talk and confidence, however, that additional grants will be made available at the end of the five-year period.
The measure will move forward even without a vote by the Hopkinton Town Council, which was concerned that there was no reason as a result of the fact that the money is not coming from local taxes. Furthermore, the decision is one within the department and should be considered no different than if any other department received applicable grant funding.
Members of the council still gave their support to the effort, with President Michael Geary saying that after doing his own independent research into the company, he believes the deal is worth the value and the town will receive the services it wants and needs.
“This is a company that many law enforcement departments have gone with and they have been reputable throughout this process,” Geary said. “I think it will be a good company for the town to work with.”
The system the town is seeking to buy will provide 24-7 recording of officers while they are on a shift. Each officer wears the camera, which is smaller than most computer cams, on their chest to capture all interactions.
Every camera will be active upon an officer starting a shift and will be used to monitor all activity outside the station. The purchase will allow for all officers in the department to have an assigned camera, with Palmer and Capt. Mark Carrier, the department’s second in command, as the only sworn department staff who will not be fitted with cameras.
“There isn’t a scene we would be at without having the services of another officer with a camera present,” Palmer said. “None of the officers will wear a camera on any traffic details. There is no liability or reason to have the cameras there, either.”
The cameras serve a dual purpose, Palmer said, including monitoring officers to make sure they are acting within department protocols, providing video evidence to protect both officers and civilians in any exchanges that may occur, and as a training tool to improve response.
Some officers are more likely to pick up on the technology immediately, while others may take some time to feel comfortable with it. There are no options, however, and all sworn officers will be required to wear it, Palmer said.
The goal is to have the cameras active as part of patrols before the end of January, police said.
“As with any new technology, there is going to be a learning curve involved here. We believe this is going to be good for our department, however, and great for the community,” Palmer said.
