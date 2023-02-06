HOPKINTON — Before state lawmakers move in developing land use regulations that could have considerable long-term implications on future development in small-town communities, officials want to press pause and get local communities more involved in the process.
Members of the Hopkinton Planning Board voted last week to allow member Al DiOrio to draft an advisory letter on behalf of the board calling for more local involvement, a proper timeline for review and a scaled implementation that would give municipalities a chance to adjust and comply. The recommendations are part of an advisory opinion that, if approved at the board’s March meeting, would be sent to the R.I. House of Representatives Land Use Commission and provided to members of the Hopkinton Town Council.
Chairman Ron Prellwitz said that while some of the state representatives have indicated that it is very early in the process, he was not content to wait until something substantial was already on the table.
“One of the representatives said there is no proposal before us, so let’s just wait and see what comes out first. That doesn’t work for me,” Prellwitz said.
“By the time there is a proposal on the table, it already has momentum and now we’re trying to stand in front of a moving train,” he continued. “I want to get ahead of the curve.”
The move is the latest by officials in the community to cut off legislation that both Planning Board and Town Council members have said would be crippling to the community. Members of the Hopkinton Town Council voted in January to both pass the resolution and forward it along with a letter of concern to the commission to oppose land use changes discussed so far.
State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy told council members during a discussion with legislators in late December that the eventual legislation that would be considered would be intended to promote affordable housing and serve to better address the housing crisis in the state.
There has been no legislation or specific regulations put forward for review to this point, and the commission is considered an exploratory one, Town Solicitor Maggie Horgan told members of the Planning and Zoning Commission last week.
In passing a resolution, Hopkinton councilman and planning liaison Stephen Moffitt Jr. said members of the council were attempting to get a foot in the door “as soon as possible” to be part of conversations. He said the council is concerned that state efforts, especially if hurried through, could result in legislation that would handicap smaller communities by establishing “one-size-fits-all” mandates that would come at the cost of community control without addressing underlying issues.
“For the most part, our council made a move in order to get our foot in the door. We were piggybacking on efforts made in Exeter,” Moffitt told the board. “It was never intended to be a slight or leave you guys out in any way. It was an opportunity, just like Al said, to get in front of it.”
The latest opposition comes as legislators have heard growing concerns from municipalities regarding aspects of the potential proposal. Under preliminary plans for potential changes, the state is exploring whether communities should be required to maintain affordable housing for at least 10% of residences.
DiOrio said that if a community is making efforts to reach the 10% goal, one of the concerns is that well-meaning rural towns would be at the mercy of developers and may not be able to reach that level of affordable housing — even if extraordinary efforts are made to do so. It puts the town in danger of lawsuits and takes control away from the Planning Board, which risks uncontrolled development.
Without the ability to reject certain projects, the town, DiOrio and Prellwitz each noted, may not be able to keep up with infrastructure needs to support sudden growth. New homes could mean additional needs for police and emergency response, new students and higher costs in the Chariho School District, and additional utility needs.
“The electricity… they’ve only addressed the substation issue recently. Our electric grid can’t handle heavy growth,” Prellwitz said. “It will also require road improvements, 100 houses (off of Chase Hill Road) will add at least 200 cars and the road can’t handle it. The plan is ‘lacking’ and no one is trying to do anything shady, but there are important things that need to be addressed.”
DiOrio said the early proposals, as presented, would also unfairly punished communities despite the fact that efforts have been made to address housing needs. The town maintains a stock of over 7% of its residential housing as affordable, compared to just 3% in some surrounding communities, he said.
While Hogan encouraged the board to take action if they felt it was needed, an opinion she gave after members asked, she said it was very unlikely that the state would rush anything through and may not even put forward legislation this session.
“This process the (House Speaker) put forward will be a lengthy process,” she said. “They are not in a rush to finish this in the coming session.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.