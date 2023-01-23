HOPKINTON — Members of the town council have moved forward in passing a resolution and authorizing that a letter be sent to the General Assembly calling on legislators to reject proposed land use changes that officials said could have negative impacts on small-town communities.
The Hopkinton Town Council voted unanimously last week to both pass the resolution and forward it along with a letter of concern to the House of Representatives Land Use Commission to oppose land use changes. The changes target legislative efforts to promote affordable housing through “one-size-fits-all” mandates, which several council members have said comes at the cost of community control without addressing underlying issues.
“The proposed changes will encourage greater development pressure on farms and forests, and it will have negative impacts on different rural characters,” Councilwoman Sharon Davis said in a conversation with state legislators in late December.
“The most egregious suggestions include eliminating public hearings, establishing a growth rate quotas and state-mandated lot sizes, and establishing statewide land use and development regulations that allow developers to override zoning laws to build housing,” she continued.
The motion that passed last week was presented by Councilman Stephen Moffitt Jr. and seconded by Davis. Council President Michael Geary, Vice President Scott Bill Hirst and Councilman Robert Burns have all expressed vocal support for the resolution and letter as well.
The official council communication with the state comes as a response to legislative efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. Under proposed state changes, communities would potentially be required to maintain affordable housing for at least 10% of residences.
When word of the potential requirements made it to local communities, however, officials in several rural municipalities expressed concerns that the hard 10% requirement would benefit developers and wreak havoc on local planning boards. The Exeter Planning Board issued an opinion, which was written to the Exeter Town Council, including newly elected state Rep. Megan Cotter, calling on legislators “to stray away from statewide mandates on affordable housing” in the coming session.
Officials agreed that while housing costs are at crisis levels and the issue must be addressed, they expressed concerns that generalized requirements and unfunded mandates could cost particularly smaller towns control over local zoning while also setting up communities to potentially face frivolous lawsuits.
During a meeting with state legislators in late December, Hopkinton officials met Cotter and state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy with discontent and called on them to voice the town’s concerns and vote against any land use changes. Moffitt expressed particular concern that the mandates would come at the cost of community control without actually addressing underlying issues.
Moffitt also urged Kennedy and Cotter to avoid “cookie-cutter requirements” that would in turn put greater pressures on small, rural communities than it would on any of the state’s cities.
While Cotter and Kennedy both promised to back the town’s position, Kennedy did express concerns that legislators have some very difficult decisions to make to address a housing crisis that he said has already impacted Rhode Island for more than a decade.
“Rhode Island is in a crisis situation, and, unfortunately for us, that crisis has been going on for decades now,” Kennedy said. “There is a requirement of all towns, that they reach 10% of housing as being designated as affordable housing, and once they do both the state and towns will be in a much better place. Right now it seems there are a lot of requirements forced on communities, but once the towns reach 10%, they have so much more control on what can be allowed in the community.”
