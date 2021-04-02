HOPKINTON — With the annual Financial Town Assembly a month away, town staff and elected officials are finalizing details of a proposed $27.86 million combined education, municipal and capital improvement budget for the coming fiscal year that would increase the tax rate by 31 cents.
The proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget would require officials to set Hopkinton’s tax rate for the coming year at $18.59 per $1,000 for real property and tangibles, up from the current rate of $18.22. Acting Town Manager Brian Rosso said that for a home valued at $350,000, the change in rate would equate to an estimated $108 in additional taxes, or $9 per month.
Rosso said the goal of the proposed budget, which comes one year into a pandemic that has had a considerable negative economic impact, is to continue to provide consistent and quality services without asking taxpayers to bear any unreasonable increases.
“We’ve been fortunate to have an increase of $252,000 in real property and intangibles before any change in the mill rate, not including motor vehicles, which helps offset a portion of the increase in expenses,” Rosso said. “We also saw a benefit from an increase in state aid related to the governor’s phasing out of the motor vehicle tax.”
The proposed budget calls for a $656,000 or 2.4% increase in overall spending and includes funding for the demolition of the 1904 building at the Ashaway School and development of a new town website designed to increase public access to documents, enhance services and improve usability. As presented, the proposed budget would include $82,500 or 1.2% in municipal spending, a $469,000 or 2.3% increase in education spending and a $105,000 or 79% increase in capital improvement spending.
The capital increase is a deceiving one, officials said, and includes $165,000 for the demolition project. That expense alone, which is necessary for safety reasons, represents nearly 70% of the town’s entire capital improvement budget for the coming year.
In addition to that construction, Rosso said the capital budget also includes money for several upgrades to technology, including the website, a firewall at the Hopkinton Police Department, five new desktop computers and a new server at the Crandall House.
“The website will help to expand accessibility by making documents and services more readily available and easy to find,” said Rosso, who noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to virtual operations amplified the need for technological upgrades. “We want to make sure town residents and business owners have as much access as possible. The pandemic only shed further light on why it was important to make it a priority.”
When it comes to municipal funding, however, there aren’t a lot of new wrinkles. The budget keeps virtually all departments at level funding, with increases largely attributed to contractual obligations.
“A lot of these increases have to do with contractual requirements that we cannot change,” Rosso told members of the Hopkinton Town Council earlier this month. “A lot of the changes are related to health care costs.”
No significant changes are expected to be made before the budget is sent to the annual Financial Town Assembly, which is currently slated to take place on May 4. Under the existing COVID-19 guidelines, officials said the meeting is tentatively set to be a hybrid one that would include both in-person and virtual components for residents, who may use what they are most comfortable with.
The town plans to release further details regarding the exact format of the meeting in the coming weeks.
To view the complete budget document, visit http://www.hopkintonri.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/FY21-22-Proposed-Operating-Budge-Workshopt-3-8-2021.pdf. For details on the annual assembly, visit the town’s website at hopkintonri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.