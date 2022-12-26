HOPKINTON — Members of the town council were united in their message to state legislators last week as they sought action to see state legislators advocate for the community and wrestle back control of housing and other development from the state.
Hopkinton Town Council members Sharon Davis and Steven Moffitt Jr. each requested that state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy and state Rep. Megan Cotter express the town's discontent with statewide efforts to promote affordable housing through state regulations and “one-size-fits-all” mandates."
Vice President Scott Bill Hirst and Moffitt also called on Kennedy and Cotter to better address funding issues involving the Chariho Regional School District, including allowing the district to continue to receive fair transportation funding and working to assure any changes in formula do not further create burdens for already overtaxed rural communities such as Hopkinton.
“I believe that, at this point, it is a civil rights issue and I personally believe that if you took (the funding matter) to federal court, you could potentially have a case where the facts would lead them to order a change regardless of votes or anything else,” Hirst said. “The courts do strange things.”
The desires were delivered to Kennedy and Cotter during an hour-long discussion with town council members on Dec. 19. Although invited, State Sen. Elaine Morgan did not attend last Monday’s meeting.
Council President Michael Geary said it was the earliest the town has held a discussion with legislators regarding the upcoming session. The legislators may not present any legislation before the session begins in January.
The council began by siding with an opinion from the Exeter Planning Board, which was written to the Exeter Town Council, including Cotter, a former member and newly elected representative who defeated incumbent Justin Price for the seat in November. The opinion called on the state to stray from statewide mandates on affordable housing. Officials agreed the issue must be addressed, but Davis questioned the impact of general state requirements and a hard 10% requirement.
“The proposed changes (that are expected in the coming session) will encourage greater development pressure on farms and forests, and it will have negative impacts on different rural characters,” Davis said. “The most egregious suggestions include eliminating public hearings, establishing a growth rate quotas and state-mandated lot sizes, and establishing statewide land use and development regulations that allow developers to override zoning laws to build housing.”
Davis’ concerns were also echoed by Moffitt, who urged Kennedy and Cotter to avoid “cookie cutter requirements” that would in turn put greater pressure on small, rural communities than it would on any of the state’s cities.
Kennedy and Cotter offered support for the town and said they would work to assure the state does not put any undue strain on the towns. Kennedy expressed concerns, however, that legislators have some very difficult decisions to make to address a housing crisis that he said has already impacted Rhode Island for more than a decade.
“Rhode Island is in crisis situation, and unfortunately for us, that crisis has been going on for decades now,” Kennedy said. “There is a requirement of all towns that they reach 10% of housing as being designated as affordable housing, and once they do both, the state and towns will be in a much better place. Right now it seems there are a lot of requirements forced on communities, but once the towns reach 10%, they have so much more control on what can be allowed in the community.”
The requirements put undue stress on the towns, however, and Hirst said the problem is further impacted by issues with regional school district funding.
Hirst said that for Hopkinton residents, taxes are one of the most important issues, and the town spends 76% of all tax money on education. Meanwhile, Hopkinton councilors said they do not believe Charlestown is paying its fair share or understands the challenges facing the non-shoreline towns of Hopkinton and Richmond.
He asked legislators to consider passing a law to equalize the tax rate and address an issue that currently allows Charlestown voters to reject amendments to the regional funding formula, limiting the town’s financial liability to the district and allowing the community to pay a smaller portion in taxes than neighboring communities.
“Here we now have a situation where one town and their voting power can effectively set three-quarters of the tax rate for its two neighboring towns. That’s just not right,” Hirst said.
Cotter said she could not do anything, due in part to charter rules in the community. The state does not have the authority to set or overturn the Chariho School District’s charter, she said.
Moffitt asked that as the session gets underway, legislators remain in touch with officials and share communication if anything is brought up that could impact the town or its residents. He said he understands some things are introduced on short notice, but said local officials would like to have an active role in the process.
“Although this session is only in its genesis, we would like to get information as you learn and receive it long before legislation is passed,” he said. “From a representative standpoint, if you think that it might impact Hopkinton, then just throw us a heads up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.