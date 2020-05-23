WESTERLY — Honey Dew Donuts, through its Honey Dew Family Foundation, has donated 100 $10 gift cards to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Immaculate Conception Church.
The foundation is donating $50,000 in gift cards to local food pantries in communities that are home to a Honey Dew to help needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty food pantries across New England received 100 $10 gift cards on Thursday, according to a news release from the company's public relations firm.
The donation comes as part of the company's acknowledgement of high unemployment rates and an increasing demand for food, according to the news release.
"As a father, my heart goes out to the parents who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time," said Honey Dew Associates Inc. President Richard Bowen. "Many people who have never needed help are now turning to food pantries. We hope that our gift cards will allow people to share a treat with their families."
Sun staff
