WESTERLY — With her fingernails painted Westerly High School blue and gray, Donna Sweet appears to be all in for her new position as one of the school's two assistant principals.
The new job is something of a professional homecoming for Sweet, whose career in education started when she worked as a student teacher at the school in 1996. She then worked at the high school as a long-term substitute, English teacher and guidance counselor before leaving in 2005 to take a position as guidance department chair at North Kingstown High School.
The decision to leave Westerly was prompted by a desire to work closer to her Narragansett home, where she and her husband were raising their then-young children. In 2020, Sweet returned to Westerly as assistant principal at the middle school, where she was reunited with principal Paula Fusco, whom Sweet had worked with previously and calls a mentor.
When the position at the high school opened up, Sweet said she jumped at the opportunity.
"I loved it when I was here before. I love the community and I love this building," Sweet said during a recent interview in her office at Westerly High School's Ward Hall building. "I felt like I left with unfinished business. There was no ill will when I left."
In her current role, Sweet is responsible for the school's sophomores and seniors. She is also focused on scheduling, advanced-placement classes and tests, transcripts, and student health and well being. Kevin Cronin, the high school's other assistant principal, works out of Babcock Hall and is focused on the school's freshmen and juniors. He also manages the school's career and technical program.
Working with the school's veteran teachers, many of whom she worked with previously, has made for a smooth entry into her new position, Sweet said.
"I love the age group. The kids are starting to get into adulthood and starting to ask questions and be observers and curious about what is going on in the world. I like being involved with that and helping give them voice and choices," Sweet said.
Listening, Sweet said, is paramount to help high school students achieve.
"I think you have to ask questions and be curious about what they are thinking about and understand what they are thinking about. ... What is it they are struggling with and what is their end goal? For some students it's college, for some it's just a diploma, and for some it's a trade. We help them break the steps down to get there successfully," she said.
Over the course of her career, Sweet said, the influence of cellphones, the internet, social media and overall reliance on technology have had a huge impact on students. Societal changes also seem to put more pressure on children, she said.
"I think they take on a lot more in the world than they used to, whether it's the political landscape or their family's dynamics. There's also more pressure to be impressive to get into college. Our society has developed in a way that they have more to toggle," Sweet said.
During her free time, Sweet said she enjoys boating, the beach, nature and traveling. She hopes to visit each state in the country. "I want to live and enjoy life and do it graciously," Sweet said.
The chance to return to a district is rare for school administrators, she added.
"I'm fortunate to be able to come back into the Westerly community and grateful for the warm welcome I have had from parents, students and faculty members," Sweet said.
