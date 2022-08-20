CHARLESTOWN — David and Jackie Moore did some more time-traveling last week.
The Moores — Connecticut residents who have spent their family summers, along with their three children, in the Green Hill section of town for decades — bought the historic General Stanton Inn last winter and have been steeped in its history — and restoration — ever since.
The inn — once a gathering place during the Revolutionary War believed to have hosted George Washington, General Lafayette and Alexander Hamilton — opened officially last Wednesday following a multimillion-dollar renovation.
"I believe we are the seventh family to own the inn in 280 years," said David, an entrepreneur who has worked in sales and marketing for a number of Fortune 500 businesses. "And I think it may have been a stop on the underground railroad."
One of the oldest in the country, the inn — which has been on a 10-year hiatus, they said — served as a regular coach stop between Providence and New London. It carries the name of Joseph Stanton Jr., who rose to the rank of general in the American militia and became one of Rhode Island's first senators in the U.S. Congress.
"This is the oldest part of the building," said Jackie as she walked through a section of the inn, which dates back to 1667 and where local children once attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse.
It was a few days ahead of their official opening and the Moores, who spend part of their year in Simsbury, Conn., were walking through the inn — pointing out the renovated sections — talking about their plans for the historic building and telling stories about its history along the way.
Earlier this year, a company called Moonlight Paranormal Productions paid a visit to the inn to do some filming and ghost-hunting, and in 2007, the inn was featured on the SciFi Channel show "Ghost Hunters."
Instead of poltergeists, the Moores discovered a family of kittens living at the inn earlier this year.
"I'm happy to say they've all been adopted," said Jackie as she led the way up a narrow staircase and to the second floor where the bridal suite will one day be located.
"I think people were smaller back then," she said with a laugh.
The inn's history begins in 1650 Colonial America, according to the inn's website, when the Niantic tribe rewarded Thomas Stanton with property in Charlestown for brokering a deal to return a beloved Native American princess who had been abducted by members of the Manese tribe who had staged a daring night raid, kidnapped the young princess, and took her to their village on Block Island.
"Thomas Stanton rowed 12 miles over ocean swells to the island and negotiated her freedom," according to the inn's history. That's when he was gifted the 4-mile-by-2-mile tract of land where the General Stanton Inn stands today, at 4115 Old Post Road.
"We're going to call this the Rum Room," said Jackie as she walked through the first floor of the inn, pointing out the original beehive ovens and original beams. "Rhode Island has such an interesting history with rum after all."
In the roaring 1920s, she said, a fine dining room was added as a Prohibition-era speakeasy and a gambling house grew. Al Capone, Diamond Jim Brady and Tallulah Bankhead were all listed as some of the more famous guests "who partied in Gatsby-like fashion into the wee hours."
"There was a roulette table that came down from the ceiling," she said, explaining that the table could be lifted right back up in case any officers of the law decided to pay a visit.
As they renovated the formal dining room, Jackie said, she was "drawn to the original coffered ceilings and art deco chandeliers of the period."
"We’ve preserved that 1920s feel and enhanced the room with candlelight and a new sound system which will feature soft jazz like Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong," she said. "We want our guests to have a memorable evening as they enjoy a white table setting, fine food and good wine.”
"We're thrilled to have hired Tom Hagist as our executive chef," said David, noting that Hagist is a Westerly native who has worked at a number of top-notch restaurants, like the White Horse Tavern and the Olympia Tea Room.
"The community has been raving about the food," said David, a Narragansett native and University of Rhode Island graduate, pointing out the "state-of-the art kitchen and remodeled, and very comfortable tavern bar.”
"We have more than a thousand followers on Facebook," he added. "We'll focus on fresh seafood, a farm-to-table menu and fine wines."
Wednesday's official opening night was "fabulous," David said. "We have been very busy."
According to the comments on Facebook and various Charlestown and Westerly Facebook pages, diners have been pleased with both the restaurant and the renovation.
"We enjoyed our dining experience last week," wrote one poster. "The food was delicious, service top notch and surroundings beautiful. I encourage everyone to give it a try. You won’t regret it."
"We had dinner there on Sunday and it was fantastic," wrote another. "The pub/restaurant remodel is very well done. Same with the yellow exterior."
The inn, considered to be the second-longest consecutively run inn in the country, sits on 6.78-acre former horse farm surrounded by its original stone walls, said David, a history buff who collects presidential papers.
"Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Chester Arthur were also guests of the Inn," David said as he pointed to framed, signed documents of the presidents which hang on the tavern wall.
In 1973, Janice Falcone and her late husband, Angelo "Sonney" Falcone, purchased the inn and ran it for 34 years before selling it in 2003 then buying it again in 2012.
For decades, the Falcones ran a weekend flea market on the property, a tradition the Moores plan to maintain — but with a bit of a makeover.
"It'll be a little more upscale," said David, "with antiques and crafts, a local potter and food trucks."
"It'll be cool," he added. "And we're thinking of an Octoberfest with an antique car show and music."
"I remember going to the flea market when I was a kid," said David, recalling the baseball cards and pocketknives he used to buy.
The Moores said while they wanted to keep the tradition alive, they also wanted to add new energy and a new touch and make it into more of a "family-fun kind of destination."
Moore said although they have finished stage one, they are looking at the project as a three- to five-year plan. The guest rooms, including the Salt Water Taffy Rooms — guest suites with a different, taffy-colored door at each entrance — are slated to open in the fall.
"Our plan is to become the premiere wedding and banquet destination in Southern Rhode Island," said David, noting that they need to complete the next two stages to "get it where we want to be ... which is a boutique-style hotel with Colonial elegance."
The Moores' daughter, Sarah, will oversee events, and Kellie Patt will serves as the restaurant manager.
"It's really a women-owned business," said David with a smile and a glance toward his wife. "She's the boss and the face of the business."
The tavern is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. The "fine dining room" will open in September and Sunday brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a traditional "New England Sunday Supper," which will be served until 7 p.m. The market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.thegeneralstantonInn.com or call 401-364-8888.
