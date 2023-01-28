STONINGTON — Students at West Vine Street School will soon have the opportunity to participate in a variety of before- and after-school programs free of charge, thanks to a competitive grant secured by Stonington Public Schools.
With direction and assistance from Finance Director Alisha Stripling, the district was able to secure both a $242,000 state Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund (ESSER) grant to pay for the extended day program as well as a federal reimbursement grant that will allow the school to obtain healthier snack options to offer as part of the program.
Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler, who praised Stripling for writing a grant proposal in just a few days — the district was notified of the opportunity at the onset of Labor Day weekend and submitted the proposal to the state just four days later, said it will provide considerable relief to working families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is truly a gift, and it is something we wouldn’t have been able to do without Alisha’s experience and knowledge regarding before- and after-school programs,” said Butler, who noted that Stripling had opened such programs in Groton and Griswold before coming to Stonington.
“(The grant) was deliberately focused on innovative solutions rather than academic ones, and this was a great opportunity to offer a valuable service to our families,” she continued. “It allowed us to secure funding that will expand opportunities for children who may have seen them dwindle during the pandemic.”
The grant awarded to Stonington, one of 23 given to districts throughout the state, was the second-highest total funding given to any project and was just $500 short of the highest overall award. The program will operate independent of local taxpayer funding and will not require use of any funds from the school’s annual operating budget, Butler and Stripling both said.
When ESSER funding was originally allocated, all local public school districts in Connecticut received a predetermined amount that could be used on any aspect of response to pandemic conditions, known as entitlement funding. Separate ESSER funding was also secured by the state, which is administered through the Connecticut Department of Education, and was assigned for allocation through a competitive grant application process.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Tim Smith said the purpose of the program is to aid a demographic that saw significant social changes for elementary school-age children. Those from less well-to-do families often found themselves unable to enjoy local resources, such as Mystic Seaport or Mystic Aquarium, and in some cases children were left at home without any opportunities as both parents worked to make ends meet.
“The hope is this will most benefit those students who were furthest from those extracurricular activities and experiences,” he said.
Butler said the before- and after-school programs would all focus on different aspects to aid students, with organizational lessons in the mornings and opportunities, such as social clubs and field trips, in the afternoon.
In the grant proposal, Stripling said the goal was to establish a program that would open at 7 a.m. and serve until school starts, and resume at the end of the academic day with activities until 6 each night. The district will continue to target setting a program along those hours.
Smith and Stripling each said the next step in the process, now that funding has been secured, will be to advertise and hire a program director who will be responsible for establishing and operating it. A final job description was expected to be posted by the end of the day Wednesday, Stripling said.
Once a director is hired, Stripling and Butler each said they expect pieces to fall in place quickly and the program to launch “this spring” at a date to be determined. Butler said pushing for a sooner launch will better serve families and allow the district to work out any issues before launching a full-year, robust offering of opportunities in the coming school year.
“This will give us a chance to see what works, what is needed and make adjustments so this will benefit the largest number of students possible,” Butler said.
Parents will need to apply for their students to take part. The school district will notify parents at least a month before the program begins, officials said, and will provide a direct way for parents to apply on behalf of their student. Families are asked not to contact West Vine Street School yet as details are still limited.
“This is an amazing opportunity, especially for those parents who are trying to work and care for their children at the same time,” Butler said. “We have already received a ton of additional support from community partners such as the Mystic YMCA, the La Grua Center, the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center and Stonington COMO, who all wrote letters, and we are excited to be able to give many students enrichment opportunities that they may not otherwise have had.”
