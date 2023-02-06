WESTERLY — The Planning Board has approved a preliminary plan for the “gateway” property at the intersection of Granite and Tower streets.
Cozi LLC, the owner of the 4-acre parcel at 92-100 Granite St., intends for Servpro of Washington County to occupy one of the three buildings after it is renovated. The franchise is owned by Dion Luzzi.
The fleet will include six vans, four passenger vehicles and a larger truck all intended to park on-site.
The board approved the preliminary plan on the condition that Cozi receives a Rhode Island Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The state Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the permit application.
No site work will begin until a permit is issued and the town receives it, Town Planner Nancy Letendre said. The project also is awaiting final plan approval.
Town officials, Luzzi and others involved in the project visited the site Jan. 13.
The property includes the former site of the Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership and was once part of the Smith Quarry operation. There are now three buildings on the property, including the former Maxon Automatic Machine Co. building and the granite building at the corner of Granite and Tower streets, which dates back to the quarry industry era.
— Ryan Blessing
