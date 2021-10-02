WESTERLY — Members of Westerly High School's Class of 1970 are getting ready to rock and roll their way into the history books. Again.
The same class that protested the Vietnam War by organizing a school walkout in 1969, with a "Moratorium to End the War" demonstration in Wilcox Park in the fall of its senior year, and the same class that demanded the high school dress code be abolished, has pulled out all the bells and whistles once more.
On Nov. 7, the class, as its 50th reunion gift to its alma mater — and to the greater Westerly community — will officially create and endow a Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at Westerly's United Theatre, with an inaugural slate of inductees sure to strike a familiar chord.
The first inductees, said Inaugural Selection Committee members Louis M. Toscano and Thomas J. Liguori, include six notable musicians: George Greeley, Alfred Sculco, Ronnie Gardner, Donald Grover Wise, George Kent, Alison Burton Patton and early members of Roomful of Blues, the band founded in Westerly more than 50 years ago and known around the world for its joyful blues sound. The members to be inducted from "Roomful in its formative years," Toscano said, include Al Copley, Rich Lataille, Fran Christina, Duke Robillard, Ed Parnigoni and Tony Lamb.
Copley, currently the resident artist at Ocean House, and Lataille, who still plays with Roomful, are both members of the Westerly High School Class of 1970, Liguori and Toscano explained one morning last week, as they discussed the nominees, plans for the inaugural ceremony, and how the idea for the hall of fame came to be.
It has become a tradition in Westerly, for Westerly High School alumni, when celebrating their 50th high school reunions, to donate a memorable gift to the school and community, the friends and former classmates explained.
The Class of 1969, for instance, donated a large granite chessboard to be placed in Wilcox Park, and the Class of 1996 raised money to create a brick walkway between Babcock Hall and Westerly High School.
"We wanted to do something really meaningful," said Liguori, an attorney who also serves on the board of directors at the United, "and we wanted students to understand the importance of music ... that music can be their life ... and a career.
"So, we studied what other communities have done, then created a selection committee and selection criteria."
"The Westerly High School Hall of Fame is created by the Westerly High School Class of 1970 to honor alumni, instructors and community members affiliated with the rich musical history of Westerly High School," was the first statement the committee developed.
Members of the selection committee serving along with Toscano and Liguori include fellow Class of 1970 graduate Mike Ryan of Westerly; Katie Pendola of Westerly, a teacher in the Westerly school system and member of the Westerly High School Class of 1995; Westerly attorney Matthew Lewiss, a member of the Westerly High School Class of 1957; and Songwriter Layng Martine, a longtime seasonal resident of Westerly who is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Soon after the committee formed, members, who also involved the high school music department and administration, came up with a solid list of nominees.
Greeley, a 1935 Westerly High School graduate, was a child prodigy who went on study at Julliard, then became a nationally known pianist/composer who joined the Tommy Dorsey Band the same day a young singer named Frank Sinatra became its vocalist.
Sculco, a trumpeter who graduated with Greeley in the Class of 1935, also went on to Julliard where he studied with Max Schlossberg, founder of the American School of Trumpeting, before joining the "big band era." Sculco played with some of the biggest names of the time, such as Benny Goodman and Count Basie. Sculco eventually returned to Westerly and taught private lessons and music classes at the Immaculate Conception School. Among the students Sculco mentored was fellow inductee Al Copley, who nominated him for the inaugural class.
Gardiner, a 1950 Westerly High School graduate, is a drummer and all-star athlete who developed a multi-sensory system to help people suffering from Parkinson’s disease, stroke, brain injuries and diseases of the central nervous system learn to use their bodies again. The Ronnie Gardiner Method has been used at clinics and by therapists in Sweden, where he has lived for many years. Gardiner was honored with a Mensa Award for his rehabilitation methods.
Wise, a 1960 Westerly High School graduate, is a nationally known tenor saxophonist who played alongside Delbert McClinton for more than 20 years, and in 1997, accepted the invitation of Ray Charles to join Charles during the nationally televised ESPY awards.
Kent, the founding director of the Chorus of Westerly and its music director emeritus, has influenced generations of Westerly High School students, Toscano said, and has made a "substantial contribution to Westerly High School's music program."
Patton, who graduated from Westerly High School in 1983, has served as the director of the Westerly Band since 1998.
"We discovered there have been — and still are — many, many people involved with music," said Toscano, who served as president of the Westerly High School Class of 1970. "When you start thinking about how many people there are, it's dizzying."
Toscano said the committee is aware that there are many more Westerly High School graduates with musical talent, and plans to continue with inductions into the hall of fame.
"As we go along, we'll identify others who have contributed to the Westerly music scene," he said. "Maybe one day we'll include all the performing arts."
So far, Toscano said, the class has raised more than $10,000 to endow the Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame, which will be managed by the Westerly Education Endowment Foundation.
Although this year actually year marks the 51st year reunion for the Class of 1970, the 50th reunion, which had been scheduled for 2020, had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Serendipitously, the United is now refurbished and ready to host events. The ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m., is open to the public, Toscano said, noting that a local group of musicians, Johnny and the East Coast Rockers, will be the "house band." Tickets are $20.
People interested in attending the Nov. 7 ceremony can contact Toscano by email at classof1970@cox.net or telephone at 401-932-9126.
"I must say that I feel very honored," Kent said in an email. "I think that those folks are very kind to do such a thing."
