WESTERLY — Frank Thacker and Jason Small have created a project with the power to change the world.
Thacker, a peace activist, and Small, a web designer, have developed "The Daily Peacemaker," a sort of hybrid podcast/online newsletter/website, designed to foster "a culture of peace."
When the two Westerly residents — who met at the Westerly Library's Coy Café — met they were impressed by one another's kindness and commitment. They decided to work on the joint venture, which made its online debut earlier this spring.
"Our guiding principle is that if we are to create a true and lasting culture of peace, it must come from the bottom up," said Thacker, a retired social worker who has been involved with issues of peace and justice issues for more than half a century. "And its foundation must be nonviolence."
It is all about all the ordinary everyday people around the planet, Thacker said. "Individually, by doing what we each can, and collectively by working together we can get this done."
There is a saying, said Thacker, that the road to peace and justice runs through nonviolence.
Nonviolence, he points out, is a practice ... a conscious practice that asks practitioners to "honor the inherent dignity and worth of each person ... resolve conflicts nonviolently ... and stand up for justice in all situations" among other things. It's a way of life ... in which one attempts to live less violently today than yesterday by choosing to honor and respect the inherent dignity and worthiness of every living being."
Violence is any thought, word or action that does not honor and respect the inherent dignity and worthiness of every living being, he explained.
The Daily Peacemaker's mission, continued Thacker, the chair of the local Peace Pole Project and the administrator of the Westerly/Pawcatuck International City of Peace, is "to support, encourage and inspire ordinary people to use their wisdom, skills and gifts to join us in the process of creating a culture of peace."
"We intend to do this through a series of podcasts, videos, interviews and hopefully feedback, questions and insights from people like you," Thacker has posted, along with messages like: "We are glad you have joined us and hope you are a frequent visitor. We welcome any ideas, insights, questions, comments, etc that you might have ... Please join us in this journey to create a culture of peace as we individually and collectively seek to be the change we wish to see."
Connecting with Small, said Thacker — who is also a certified nonviolence trainer in the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr. — allowed the ideas swirling around in his head to come to life in the virtual world.
"He is unbelievable," Thacker said about Small. "He knows so much, he has good ideas and he knows what he's doing."
Small, 41, a Cape Cod native who attended the University of Vermont, is also a musician who teaches classes in meditation in addition to being a master website developer.
Although his ultimate dream is to open a meditation school, Small, who lives in Westerly's North End with his herbalist wife, said designing websites is a "handy skill to have."
Small was working at Coy Café, he explained, when he met Thacker, and the two "hit it off right away."
"He's such a kind guy," Small said, "and the greatest currency we have is kindness."
Their collaboration has been "working like clockwork," Small said. "We're on the same page."
Thacker will send him some copy, he said, describing their process, and he'll look though his database full of photographs and art and come up with something compatible.
As far as the podcasts, once Thacker is ready, he looks into the camera and speaks while Small works the video recorder.
So far the two have created four episodes: "Introduction to the Daily Peacemaker," "Inner Peace," "Levels of Conflict" and "Daily Peacemaker or Daily Peacemakers?"
They also have a "Resources and Links" section that includes a wealth of information along with the "Peace Pledge for an Individual," a "Peace Pledge for Family" and "Kingian Steps and Principles."
Their work has already made an impression on a number of local residents.
"Frank Thacker has really changed my life," said retired school teacher Christine Davidson, the former principal of State Street School who works with Thacker on the Peace Pole project. "I've watched all the videos and taken pages of notes."
One of the first things Thacker does, she said, "is to get you to ask the question, 'Do I have inner peace?'"
"Before you begin, you need inner peace," Davidson continued.
You can’t really work on outer peace until you have inner peace, Thacker repeated, explaining that one goal of the Daily Peacemaker "is to at least encourage people to reflect on the meaning of inner and outer peace."
But Thacker is not just a serious, singularly focused man, Davidson said.
"One of the many things I love about Frank," she added with a small laugh, "is his sense of humor. He has a depth that is rare ... and he is really down to earth."
Another friend pointed out some of the benefits of subscribing to The Daily Peacemaker.
"There is no downside to this," said Dr. Jerald C. Fingerut of Stonington, a friend, golf buddy and former neighbor of Thacker and his wife, Karen. "He gets you to look at your own behavior. He gets you to think."
Especially these days, Fingerut added, in such a heated political climate where arguments about opinions are so common and a war rages in the Mideast.
"I'm not much of a mindfulness guy," he said. "But this forced me to think about the world.
"Every little bit helps," he said, "and he's not asking us to take a two-day seminar. He's just giving us something to consider ... asking us to look at our own behavior and our reactions to others' behaviors.
"Frank is providing a service," he added. "He gets you to think about what it means to be tolerant."
Additionally, Fingerut said, "he is absolutely sincere about what he's doing ... Frank walks the talk."
Mike Chiappini, a real estate executive from New York who has a summer house next to the Thackers, said The Daily Peacemaker and Thacker's work remind him of the ripple effect.
"If we all do a little bit, the world can change," he said. "It's contagious ... it could be such a beautiful thing."
For more information or to subscribe, visit dailypeacemaker.com
