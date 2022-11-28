STONINGTON — Volunteers with the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center found themselves busy in the days before Thanksgiving packing boxes with last-minute donations and distributing food and meals for a record 633 clients in Stonington and North Stonington.
It marked a considerable increase over a year ago, according to PNC Executive Director Susan Sedensky, with 106 additional people served during Thanksgiving than in 2021, a record high for the PNC food pantry. Unfortunately, in a year marked by inflation and rising energy costs, the need is likely to be higher by the time Christmas arrives.
“Everyone receives a turkey, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, canned fruit, stuffing, cranberry and dessert,” Sedensky said in an email last week. “We delivered the boxes of food to the homebound on Sunday and then distributed them from Monday until noon on Wednesday.”
Needs in Westerly have also increased over the past few years, with more than 500 families served during Thanksgiving through the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, and a greater number is expected to be served during the coming Christmas holiday, staff said. Further details and numbers were unavailable Friday.
The PNC has been fortunate to have the aid of numerous volunteers, including special groups with ARC and New Heights, that have helped ease the burden. A total of 75 volunteers in the community, including members of the Stonington High School crew team, took part in hands-on efforts in the sorting and distribution of the food.
Sedensky also credited the community for stepping forward throughout the year to help provide for a growing number of those in need in southeastern Connecticut.
When it comes to the Christmas season, police throughout the region are off and running to get a head start in making sure every child enjoys their Christmas. In Westerly, police are looking to extend their new tradition of expanding offerings by supporting their own full collection and distribution.
In 2020, Westerly police launched the self-sustaining effort to meet a greater, unserved population that had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection and distribution helped serve 85 families in its first year and expanded under the direction of Community Officer Howard Mills to serve more than 100 families in 2021.
Officers were at the Westerly Walmart on Black Friday to collect new, unwrapped toys to be part of the annual gift drive. Volunteers with the police union will also be at the Ocean State Job Lot this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donations will also be accepted at the Westerly Police Department headquarters at 60 Airport Road until Dec. 17.
Westerly police are far from alone in seeking a happy holiday for all. Police in Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond all participate in the annual Matthew’s Wish toy drive that benefits families throughout the region in partnership with both Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need and will continue those partnerships again this year.
In Stonington, where union members have expanded the collection into a cheery, all-day event, officers will once again host a Stuff-a-Cruiser drive on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stonington Police Department. In an interview last year, Stonington Police Officer Kristy Murray, who helped found the Stuff-A-Cruiser event and continues to assist with its coordination, said all the credit goes to the community, which has continued to step up even as needs have grown and challenges have piled up with the pandemic over the past two years.
“This is a great community event, and that’s what we hoped it would become,” Murray said. “We started this with the intent to help out, but we can only go so far without the community. They are the ones who come out year after year; they are the ones filling our cruisers. The community deserves credit for the many ways they’ve stepped up to make this event successful every single year.”
Don’t forget the food
The region has been generous in recent years, with many donating to help provide a happy Christmas morning for children and families. Sedensky urges the public not to forget that food is just as important, however.
Sedensky said the PNC plans on doing the same kind of food delivery for Christmas, with boxes going to the community between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. Boxes will be packed on Dec. 17, and anyone over 12 with an adult, or anyone over 18, is encouraged to join in the volunteer effort.
“I think that it is important for people to understand the need for food. While we were packing the 600 boxes, one of the senior volunteers was stunned that so many people would need this food,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.