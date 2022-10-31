PROVIDENCE — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island are on the rise, and the state’s 27-cent increase in cost per gallon is the largest of any U.S. state.
A combination of tight supplies and strong demand have driven local prices to the highest point in eight weeks, according to AAA Northeast, with costs climbing to $3.80 per gallon in the state. Prices in neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut were $3.76 and $3.70 per gallon, the Monday survey conducted through AAA Northeast showed.
“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the Northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
AAA Northeast’s Oct. 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week's $3.76 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago, and 36 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
