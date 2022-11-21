PROVIDENCE — The state’s average gas price is down 8 cents this week, a small relief at the pump ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period.
A survey of prices conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.76 per gallon, down 22 cents from a month ago. Despite the decline, gas prices still remain 34 cents higher than they were one year ago.
“Although the national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02, local prices are 30 to 40 cents higher than a year ago,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “As we fuel up for Thanksgiving road trips, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 11 cents lower than last week at $3.66 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 16 cents lower than a month ago and 26 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
