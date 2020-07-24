MYSTIC — They really didn't resemble acorns when they were toddlers. Nor do these four teenagers — all working as summer camp counselors at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center this season — look much like oak trees, either.
But Una Schaffer, Fisher Macklin, Asher St. George-Crouchand and Natalie Kohrs-Monroe do stand as symbols for both.
"From acorn to oak," said Cassandra Meyer-Ogren, the center's director of marketing and communications. "From babies and toddlers to children and teens to adults ... the nature center has always prided itself on providing programming for all ages."
The four counselors are the "embodiment of our acorn-to-oak concept," Meyer-Ogren added. All four are graduates of the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Preschool, and all four attended various programs throughout the year and during the summer months at the center's popular summer camp.
Meyer-Ogren said Schaffer and Macklin "were practically born at the center."
Their mothers, both longtime nature center employees, carried them in backpacks when they were infants, and often taught programs and led hikes with babes in tow.
"I've been here my entire life," said Schaffer, 18, the daughter of Davnet Conway Schaffer, the center's executive director. She is preparing for her first year at the University of Rhode Island, where she plans to major in elementary education.
"I love being here and I love being with the kids," Schaffer added. "Watching them play and use their imaginations gives me hope for the world.
"It's my second home," she said.
Macklin, 16 and a senior at East Lyme High School, said he, too, feels like he's been at the center "forever."
The son of nature center Director of Education Kim Hargrave, Macklin said that, minus a few years spent living in California, he's spent every summer at the center, this being his first as a counselor.
When he was very small, he recalled, his mom would stop at McQuade's for freshly baked muffins on the way to the nature center for a precamp treat.
"Red velvet was my favorite," he said laughing. Although he has volunteered for many years, this is the first year he's been old enough to be an official counselor, he said.
"It's been a lot more fun than I thought, said Macklin, who took his small group to the pond one day this week and showed them painted turtles, spotted turtles, box turtles and snakes. "It's been really fun."
Macklin said an added benefit has been getting to work with his fellow "acorns."
"I really like getting back out into the world after COVID," said Kohrs-Monroe, 17, of Gales Ferry, who said she enjoys taking her small campers on hikes through the center's property.
"I've been coming here for as long as I can remember," added Kohrs-Monroe who can distinctly remember one of the most magical moments she's ever experienced at the center.
"My mom was teaching a Fairy Camp," she recalled. "And I remember walking through a stream and under prickers and then coming upon a fairy house.
"I thought it was the most beautiful fairy house ever built. It was definitely my most magical moment."
Kohrs-Monroe said she also enjoys showing her little campers all the center's animals.
"I love animals, especially the snakes," she said, noting that when you've been around the reptiles your whole life, they don't tend to instill fear. "We have a big, black snake named Toby and a smaller one named Coco."
"The nature center is very important to me," Kohrs-Monroe said. "I want to stay involved as long as I can."
For 16-year-old St. George-Crouch of Ledyard, watching the campers playing, being happy and having fun is a highlight of being a counselor.
"They all like playing with each other," he said, something particularly uplifting in the time of COVID-19.
"It's nice getting to sit and plan [the activities]," he added, "and it's satisfying."
Schaffer said being with children in nature, "gets me out of my head and helps my mind and my soul."
Even when she's not with her little campers, she said, she enjoys spending time at Coogan Farm.
"It's my most favorite place on the planet," she said. "I like to go there to clear my head. I always feel a sense of home and a sense of safety."
"Their relationship with the nature center didn’t stop when they left for kindergarten," said Meyer-Ogren.
Since 1946, she added, the center has been bringing people outdoors to experience nature and the sanctuary, to learn about and appreciate the natural world. For nearly as long, she said, Summer Nature Camp has introduced children to the joys of the outdoors. A joy that seems to be abiding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.