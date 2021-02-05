The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has developed wildlife curriculum kits for children in kindergarten to grade 8.
Three kits — one on birds, another on bats and a third focusing on amphibians — are now available not only to classroom teachers but to libraries, homeschooling families and anyone interested in learning about Rhode Island’s wildlife and conservation strategies.
The kits were developed by DEM Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Mary Gannon and Technical Outreach Assistant Gabrielle Deneillon.
Gannon explained that the materials are designed for a wide audience.
“The goal of the critter kits and the wildlife outreach program as a whole is to raise awareness of Rhode Island’s wildlife species, because a lot of people don’t know half of the things that live here ... to raise that awareness that wildlife exists, raise awareness of the conservation work that is actively being done by the Division of Fish and Wildlife and raise awareness of the funding sources.”
Funding for the kits is from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s “Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration” program and State Wildlife Grants, which allocate revenues from hunting licenses, and taxes on firearms and ammunition to the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife for programs, including habitat acquisition, wildlife research and monitoring and outreach programs.
Gannon and Deneillon have taught in-person DEM education programs in classrooms and for community groups, but they were unable to meet the demand.
“It just didn’t seem fair to be turning people away and how do you decide who gets programs and who doesn’t, and all the programs are free,” Gannon said. “I was trying to figure out a fair way to do it. The pandemic hit and we said, ‘Well, this might be a good opportunity to take a step back from our classroom programs.’”
Deneillon added that it was impossible for two people to cover the entire state.
“There’s just the two of us, so we couldn’t really reach as many schools as we wanted to, and we felt like we might be leaving people out because we were spread so thin,” she said.
Gannon and Deneillona had 15 programs that they had already presented in-person, so about a year ago, they took the best illustrations, activities and information and began creating the kits, which are designed to meet the needs of environmentally savvy teachers as well as others who are not as knowledgeable.
Deneillon said having the kits when the pandemic struck Rhode Island was a fortunate coincidence.
“We actually started creating the kits even before the pandemic hit, which was really lucky, because then we had them ready when we really needed them and when people could use them,” she said.
Training is available to people who need help preparing to use the kits.
“They may gravitate more towards the kit that has a background info packet for you to read that’s maybe 10 pages long to give you the basics,” Gannon said. “We’re also offering trainings as well, so if you’re fine, you can take the kit and run with it, go for it, but if you still need a little bit of help and you’d like some information ... that’s why we’re doing the training. It’s not required to attend the training to access the kits.”
The critter kits are available on the DEM website: www.dem.ri.gov/critterkits. The agency is not currently lending the hands-on kits because of COVID-19 but all the materials are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.