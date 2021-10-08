WESTERLY — Four teenagers are facing charges after police said they spray painted graffiti on rocks on state property at the Weekapaug Breachway.
Police received a report from a caller who said he witnessed the teens spray painting the rocks on Thursday night. The caller also reported seeing a car he believed the teens were driving and provided police with a description of the car. A responding officer located the car in the vicinity of Cedar Crest Drive in Westerly.
While speaking with the driver and two other occupants of the car the officer observed cans of spray paint in colors that matched the paint used on the rocks, according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey. The fourth teen was located later.
The graffiti included the first names of some of the teens who were charged in the incident.
Summonses to appear in court were issued to Kelly A. Hernandez, 18, of Pawcatuck; Kaetlyn Brunelle, 18, of Westerly; Evan Brunelle, 18, of Westerly; and Isabella Silvestro, 19, of Westerly. They were each charged with one count of vandalism/malicious injury to property and are due to appear in Fourth Division District Court in Wakefield on Oct. 22.
Lacey said police plan to communicate with state Department of Environmental Management officials to determine the cost of removing the graffiti from the rocks.
—Dale P. Faulkner
