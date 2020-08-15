WESTERLY — Firefighters and ambulance personnel, with the aid of good Samaritans, rescued a man from a runaway boat Friday evening after the man fell unconscious while piloting the one-person vessel in Little Narragansett Bay.
Watch Hill Fire Department firefighters, Westerly police and personnel with Westerly Ambulance Corps were called to Watch Hill Harbor around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a small motorized inflatable boat that was running in circles with a lone, unconscious operator. Firefighters responded with Marine 100, a 17-foot Boston Whaler, and Marine 101, a 25-foot Defender Safe Boat, while police and EMTs staged at the Watch Hill Fire District dock.
Watch Hill Fire Chief Robert Peacock said responders located the boat just outside the harbor in the anchorage of Little Narragasett Bay off Napatree Point. The operator, a man in his 60s, was slumped against the side of the boat and the boat was running at a moderate speed in a tight circle.
"A good Samaritan in another boat was unsuccessfully attempting to match the speed and course of the circling boat in an effort to stop the boat," Peacock said. "Due to the apparent serious condition of the unconscious operator and the need to quickly secure the runaway boat, Marine 100 was used to impede the forward motion of the boat as firefighters disabled the engine and secured the boat."
The victim, who regained consciousness following the response, suffered a serious medical issue, officials said. He was taken to the Watch Hill docks and treated by ambulance personnel then transported to Westerly Hospital.
The name of the victim was not released.
The man had been boating with a larger group, and both firefighters and good Samaritans were able to return the inflatable vessel to the larger boat.
Peacock said although scary for observers, issues with circling phenomenon are a relatively common occurrence in boating. The situation is considered extremely dangerous for those involved, however, as a runaway vessel can create a number of hazards.
In this case, Peacock said the man was sitting low in the boat and was not thrown from the vessel when the boat began turning in circles.
"Every year, serious injuries and deaths occur when operators let go of the steering wheel or the outboard steering handle while the boat is moving," Peacock said. "The best way to avoid this type of accident is to never let go of the steering wheel or handle until the boat has stopped, to always use the safety lanyard attached to the automatic engine cutoff switch, and to always wear a personal flotation device."
