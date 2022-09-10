WESTERLY — As a child, Susan Capalbo McIntyre would take imaginary trips to India while pretending to be Mother Theresa.
As an adult, she took real trips around the globe, offering humanitarian aid to people from Yemen to Haiti and Iraq to South Sudan.
Earlier this year, McIntyre released a book about her time in Afghanistan, where she lived and worked and "learned so much about myself, life and power."
In Afghanistan, she said, post 9/11, she struggled to reconcile her own internal turmoil as she embarked on a "journey of personal healing" while providing lifesaving assistance to Afghan civilians trapped in war.
She hadn't planned on going to Afghanistan, she said. She thought she'd had enough of the horrors of war and tragedy and the "unspeakable trauma at the hands of ruthless men."
But after Sept. 11, 2001, she said, everything changed. Her son, Jason, was on the 89th floor of one of the World Trade Center's twin towers that morning. Miraculously, he survived, but the experience changed them both forever.
McIntyre describes the ordeal in her book "Outside Heaven: An Afghanistan Experience," along with her travels to Afghanistan, which began as the American military started its invasion.
"I always wanted to travel," said the Westerly native, who grew up in Bradford and graduated from Westerly High School in 1962. "I was a good little Italian Catholic girl, and used to put dish rags on my head and pretend I was Mother Theresa.
"That's how I traveled back then," she said with a laugh on the telephone from her home in North Carolina. "I used to pretend."
McIntyre, the daughter of the late Natale and Leona Capalbo, didn't have to pretend to travel after high school. First, she traveled to Boston, where she attended Boston University and graduated as a licensed physical therapist. Later, she traveled to the far reaches of the globe in her work with U.S. humanitarian programs.
She has worked in 17 American embassies in "some of the most contentious locations in the world," learned to navigate the sometimes treacherous ways of different cultures and societies, seen atrocities beyond imagination and has been forever changed by her experiences.
McIntyre has lived and worked in Sudan, South Sudan, Liberia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Bosnia, Kosovo, Ukraine, Central Asia and Nepal.
The mother of three and grandmother of four, and now in her 70s, McIntyre said it all began when she saw in the "Physical Therapy" journal an ad that sought therapists to work in Armenia following a "massive earthquake."
In her career as a physical therapist, she worked in a number of hospitals and rehabilitation settings, and while she enjoyed her work, she said she felt drawn to "expand my life experiences."
So, she applied for the director's position in the Red Cross rehabilitation center in the capital city of Yerevan, Armenia, and landed the job.
Luckily, she said, her husband, Michael, a hospital administrator, was fully on board with her desire to travel. He found a job too, and became the manager of a newly constructed plastic and reconstructive surgery hospital unit.
"That's how I first got my foot out of this country and into another," said McIntyre, who went on to learn the ins and outs of the various international relief programs.
Their three children were "all in various stages of college" and didn't seem to need them as much, she said, so the McIntyres felt freer to be away from home for longer stretches.
Humanitarian work meant working with people in crisis due to natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes and helping civilians caught up in war and political upheavals.
"I became a humanitarian diplomat," she said, "and I saw many awful things. It's one thing to see disaster that's natural. It's another to see man-made disasters and people killing women and children."
After the Red Cross, McIntyre went to work for the United Methodist Committee on Relief in Liberia for five years, where, in her first experience in a war zone, she dealt with those in a "protracted civil war that had torn the country apart and caused untold suffering for its people."
From Liberia, she went to Haiti, then Bosnia, where she stayed for three years, helping develop programs that helped Bosnians recover from the years of war following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
Then it was on to Kosovo, where she changed her focus and began working for the U.S. government.
"I flipped roles," she said, "I went from managing programs to funding programs."
In her work, she said, she met with leaders of international nonprofit organizations, representatives from the United Nations, everyday men and women, and Afghan warlords.
But it was Afghanistan that became her focus, especially following the horrific days of Sept. 11, 2001, when her son, Jason, managed to escape from the World Trade Center.
By the summer of 2001, McIntyre said, she realized she was suffering burnout from the "ongoing ugliness" in the world, and the story upon story of ordinary people who "suffered unspeakable trauma at the hands of ruthless men."
She knew she needed a break, she said, and decided to stay in the United States and work in support of international relief from a headquarters position. She accepted a job as the worldwide Emergency Response and Disaster Manager for World Vision, a large nongovernmental organization.
On Sept. 11, 2001, she was in a Seattle hotel room preparing for her new job when she turned on the television and watched as a plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
"The first plane slammed into the the North Tower at 8:46 a.m.," McIntyre writes in her book. "My son watched in stunned amazement as the American Airlines jet flew straight into the massive structure directly in front of him. It was almost exactly at eye level, and he could see the pilot's and passengers' faces through the plane's windows.
"He later described it as watching a horror movie unfold in slow motion," she writes.
It was "remembering and reliving those moments of impotency," when she was unable to reach "my handsome son, who in my mind's eye becomes my adorable three-year-old, caught up in a crisis beyond imagining," that she knew she had to do "something in response to that trauma on that awful day."
Her book, she writes, "is not a story of Jason's path to healing and reentry into normal life but of my response and resulting experiences as I made the decision to put my professional skills to use in some manner."
"It is a memoir of my time there," she said, "of the experiences I had and the Afghan people I met.
"There are some funny stories too," she added with a laugh.
McIntyre said she'd like people to understand is that there is an arm of the government that does humanitarian work that puts tax dollars to good use.
"Everyone knows about the military," she said, "but there are other elements of the government too."
In August, McIntyre gave a presentation about her experiences and her book at the Bradford Citizens Club. Among those in attendance was McIntyre's longtime friend, Beth Wallace Algiere.
Algiere, who graduated from Westerly High School with McIntyre, said she's not only impressed by her friend's bravery but she often lives vicariously though her travels.
"I really admire her," Algiere said. "She's been all over the world, has great leadership qualities and she had a wake-up call. It's awfully scary when things like that happen."
Algiere said she read "Outside Heaven: An Afghanistan Experience" and "loved it."
She also just watched "12 Strong," a true-life account of 12 Army Special Forces soldiers who teamed up with Afghani tribal leaders to kill Taliban terrorists that was released on Netflix recently.
McIntyre spoke about the movie in her talk, Algiere said.
"It tells the story of events and people I was connected with," McIntyre said. "I talk about them in the book."
McIntyre's book is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble.com and at the Westerly Library.
"It's just one woman's view," McIntyre added. "And it had to be approved by the State Department."
