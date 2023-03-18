WESTERLY — He may be a man of few words, but Douglas Rayner of Westerly — the retired obstetrician, longtime Rotarian and super volunteer — is most definitely a man of action. Quiet, steady, dedicated action.
Rayner, father of three, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of one (with another on the way) — who has been married to his wife, Eugenia, for nearly 64 years — is the man largely responsible for ensuring that the Chorus of Westerly's annual production of Summer Pops — a beloved community tradition that attracts tens of thousands of music lovers to Wilcox Park each June — goes off without any glitches.
And now, after 42 years at the helm, Rayner, a man known widely for his honesty, integrity and hard work, has decided to pass the behind-the-scenes baton following this year's June 24 performance.
"It's been a long time," Rayner said, "and it's been a good time."
Chorus founder and longtime Music Director George "Bunky" Kent said the Summer Pops concert never would have even happened without Rayner, his longtime friend.
"He put it all together," Kent said. "I don't know who else would have done it. He had a great love for the project and a great love for the town."
Rayner and Kent grew up in the same Pawcatuck neighborhood, were boyhood friends, played many a boyhood game together (each tells a different version of the chicken coop-cherry bomb story) and have remained close ever since.
After graduating from Stonington High School, Rayner headed to the University of Connecticut, then to medical school and then to the United States Air Force, where he served 11 years and participated in some of the early zero-G research flight tests.
"Jean and I came back to Westerly in 1970 with three small children," Rayner said on a recent afternoon, as he sat in the George Kent Performance Hall alongside Chorus Executive Director Ryan Saunders and Patron Services Manager Jillian Hirst. "We sort of wandered into the chorus.
"I couldn't sing, so we started doing volunteer work," he said with a chuckle. "Hell, I'd never be allowed to sing."
The physician-obstetrician-gynecologist also set up a private practice with several colleagues, and for many years they were the preeminent "baby doctors" in the region.
"Doug was the first person I ever met," Saunders said with a smile. "He delivered me. I'm reminded of that every time I look at my birth certificate."
Hirst pointed out that, as one of the few obstetricians in Westerly, Rayner "was there for the births of many area residents and was beloved by his patients."
He also "fully integrated himself into his community through volunteer service in all forms helping many organizations, but none more so than the Chorus of Westerly and the Westerly Rotary Club," she added.
Rayner, who has been a member of the Rotary Club of Westerly for more than 50 years, said in a 2015 interview with The Sun that, along with his long marriage to Eugenia, their children, David, Kim and Kristen, their grandchildren, and his "wonderful and productive career," being a volunteer for the Chorus of Westerly, and being a Rotarian "were his proudest accomplishments.
One of the Rotary Club's principal mottos is "Service Above Self," Hirst said, "something Doug has always embraced fully in everything he does and how he operates in life."
In the early days of the pops concert, Rayner said, he invited his fellow Rotarians to be in charge of the concessions, an offer members took on with enthusiasm.
"I asked them if they'd like to sell hot dogs and popcorn," he said. "Now they are the sole vendors at the pops, and you know, they return every penny to the chorus. That's a lot of funding and a lot of pride. Rotary is a great part of Summer Pops."
"Giving back to others, helping others and building community are cornerstones of Doug Rayner," Hirst said. "And both he and Jean have constantly been there to help those who need it in our community time and time again."
"Doug is the best example of the Rotary Club motto," added Saunders. "I don't think there is another human being [who] has had a similar level of impact on the cultural life of so many people as Doug Rayner."
"I always felt ... and I still do, that you get back more than you put in," said Rayner, who, in the same 2015 interview with The Sun and giving attribution to Winston Churchill, said his favorite quote was, "You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give."
The best advice he ever received, he said in the same interview, was to "put your brain in gear before you put your mouth in motion."
His favorite advice to give? "Lead, follow or get out of the way."
From the modest beginnings of the pops concert — which began as a small group singing on the steps of the downtown post office — to its latter-day extravaganza featuring Fireworks by Grucci and the cannons of the Artillery Company of Newport — Rayner has been raising funds and garnering support for the event.
"We really didn't know what we were doing at the beginning," Rayner said, likening his role to that of a "barefoot pilgrim."
"I didn't really do a damn thing," he said. "I found people who could do it and did do it."
With his wife with him every step of the way, Rayner helped orchestrate fundraisers and dinners, coordinated volunteers and even served as the chorus' box office manager for a time.
"Joe Kirby was a big help," Rayner said, referring to Joseph J. Kirby, the longtime now-retired president, chairman and chief executive officer of The Washington Trust Company. "He arranged for me to talk to people and we raised a lot of money."
Some of the original benefactors have remained loyal donors to this day, he added.
Rayner has held nearly volunteer role imaginable with the chorus, Hirst said, noting that he's been a past president of the board, a frequent board member and adviser who served on the finance, building and many other committees over the last four decades, and a special projects consultant. He even helped as a caterer during the Peasants' Feast portion of the chorus' famous "Celebration of Twelfth Night" events.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, Rayner chaired the chorus' first major capital campaign to allow for the first phase of renovation and major expansion of the Kent Hall, despite being advised by outside consultants that raising the millions needed for such a campaign was impossible.
The chorus decided to proceed anyway, Hirst said, "and tasked Rayner with making the dream a reality."
He succeeded, "and today, the hall stands proudly as it does thanks in no small part to the tireless work of Rayner in his role as chairman," Hirst said.
While Rayner's official leadership tenure as pops chairman will conclude this June, Hirst said the hope is that "he will shift into an emeritus role and hopefully be able to help out on smaller projects."
Fortunately, said Saunders, Rayner has created such a solid structure and framework that there is a strong, sensible system in place for future pops productions.
"He set a good pattern in place so others will know how to do it," Kent said.
Rayner, who credits his wife, Jean, and her ongoing support for his ability to volunteer, said there's something about the last few minutes of Summer Pops that always gets to him.
When you look out and see all the people gathered — as a community — in beautiful Wilcox Park, he said, and realize that for a few hours they were able to tuck away their worries and woes and enjoy some good music, it's a good feeling.
"Just seeing how people can come together," he said.
The chorus will hold a reception at Kent Hall on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. to honor Rayner for his nearly five decades of service. Tickets are $75 per person and are available online at www.chorusofwesterly.org/rayner-celebration or by calling the Chorus at 401-596-8663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.