STONINGTON — For many across the nation, the last few years would best be considered as a period of extreme turbulence. Politics and social issues dominate the evening news and newspaper headlines, differences in opinion have led to countless incidents of violence, and COVID-19 has widened socioeconomic gaps.
The challenges would be enough to make almost anyone give in. But don’t tell that to Breandan Cullen, a member of the Stonington High School Class of 2022 who has made accepting and including for everyone among his top priorities in life.
“One of my personal goals has always been to show people that they are accepted for who they are and to connect with them not on a professional level but a personal one,” said Cullen, 18, who serves as president of Alliance for Acceptance, a diversity and inclusion club to support members of the LBGTQ+ community at the high school. “It is important to me that everyone is able to feel like they are a part of something.”
At just 18 years old, Cullen’s attitude toward societal responsibility and desire to help others have made him stand out among his peers in the graduating class.
Principal Mark Friese said there isn’t likely anyone left at Stonington High who isn’t at least vaguely familiar with who Cullen is. A vocal proponent of equality, Friese said that Cullen isn’t afraid to speak on behalf of everyone, even when he has no stake in the matter. He said he always puts the group first, and has taken a personal responsibility in making sure everyone at the school is represented.
Though at times it meant some interesting disagreements between the two, Friese said with a smile that he admires how Cullen never hesitates to do what’s right. A talented student in his own right, it's Cullen’s ability to respectfully represent the whole and encourage diversity that has set him apart from his classmates, Friese said.
“Throughout his time at the school, he has remained a vocal leader in making sure everyone was represented,” Friese said. “If he felt there was an issue, he wouldn’t hesitate to come to me and say, ‘Mr. Friese, that isn’t right.' That was what set him apart. He was respectful, but he demanded respect for everybody too.”
The son of police officer Edward Cullen and Susan Cullen, Stonington’s director of economic and community development, Breandan Cullen was named the 94th Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 9 in March 2021 after completing a project that led to the clearing and establishment of emergency evacuation routes for West Vine Elementary School in Pawcatuck.
Cullen is the second of three children, and his younger brother Christian, a sophomore at Stonington High, recently followed Breandan in becoming an Eagle Scout as well. Their older sister, Natalia, also graduated from Stonington, in 2019.
Friese said what is so impressive about Cullen’s efforts, however, is that he manages to be the voice for so many while maintaining a schedule with so little free time.
A member of six clubs, including holding a leadership role in four of them, Cullen serves as webmaster of the French Honor Society, president of Alliance for Acceptance, captain of the math team and flag squad, and is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. His voice is also a familiar one each morning — he has been the man anchoring announcements since his sophomore year.
“The morning announcements were something that gave me the confidence to speak up, both for others and myself,” he said.
Susan Cullen, who is known in the community for her energy working for the town, joked last week that her son "studies as much as I sleep" and is able to keep a fast-paced lifestyle that few would be able to thrive in like he does.
From the time he was young, Cullen said he has always shown a natural ability to stay focused and achieve whatever he sets his mind to. Even in the past year, after deciding he wanted to experience Europe and advance his foreign language studies — the teenager is already fluent in both Spanish and French, and hopes to one day speak all six official languages of the United Nations, which also includes Arabic, Chinese and Russian — Cullen applied and was accepted to a summer program in Salamanca, Spain. He then got a job at Dairy Queen, and has been working as many hours as possible, saving his money to pay his own way.
"Breandan doesn't need much help. He keeps himself motivated and just has an unending energy," Cullen said of her son. "He has always been a very motivated kid, and he seems to really thrive when he's presented with a challenge."
In the coming academic year, Cullen will begin his college adventures as a freshman at the University of Michigan, where he plans to major in urban technology and planning, a career that will set him on a similar path as the one followed by his mom.
Cullen said he would be more than happy to follow in the footsteps of his mother, who he said has been one of his top influences in life. After all, for a young adult still trying to determine the best course for his future, Cullen said the career is one that multiple career aptitude tests told him he should pursue — and something that will still challenge him and let him help others.
"What matters most for me, I would like to find a career where I can make a difference in people's lives," he said.
