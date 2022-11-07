After months of campaigning, we're finally here: Election Day 2022.
In southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, 92 candidates and numerous questions are on the ballot. While many have already cast their votes through early voting, today is a day for all citizens to exercise their right to take part in choosing their government officials.
In Westerly, an influx of new candidates are battling it out for Town Council and School Committee seats. Town voters are also deciding on a raft of ballot questions, including whether to approve $50 million for the elementary schools redesign project and whether to amend the charter to institute staggered terms, eliminate the positions of director of development services and director of public works, allow competitive bidding for its financial audits, reduce the notice of its financial impact statements from 60 to 30 days, and amend its ethics rules to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics. There is also a question on whether to allow cannabis-related businesses.
In Hopkinton, eight candidates are fighting it out for five seats on the Town Council, while four are jostling for three seats on the Chariho School Committee.
Charlestown's council race is brimming with 11 candidates for the five seats — five from the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, five from Charlestown Residents United, and former councilor James Mageau. Five candidates are in the running for the town's three seats on the Chariho School Committee, and another five are running for the three open seats on the Planning Commission.
Richmond also has 11 vying for the five seats on the Town Council, and another five for its two open seats on the Chariho School Committee. While Charlestown and Hopkinton only have whether to allow cannabis-related businesses on the ballot as questions, Richmond features 10 possible tweaks to its charter for voters to consider.
Legislatively, the featured Rhode Island race is in the 38th Senate District, where Democrat Victoria Gu, unaffiliated candidate Caswell Cooke Jr. and Republican Westin Place are battling it out to replace retiring state Sen. Dennis Algiere, who has held the seat for decades. Democrat Jennifer Douglas is challenging Republican Elaine Morgan for the second straight election in House District 34, and Democrat Brian Patrick Kennedy also faces a rematch against Republican Donald Kohlman in the 38th House District.
Tina Spears, a Democrat, is running against John Pacheco III, a Republican, to replace the seat vacated by former officeholder Blake Filippi in the 36th House District, and Democrat Megan Cotter is facing off against Republican Justin Price in the 39th District once again, with Sean Patrick Comella also running as an unaffiliated candidate. In House District 37, incumbent Sam Azzinaro is unopposed.
Across the river, Democrat Farouk Rajab is challenging Republican Heather Somers for the 18th District state Senate seat, and Greg Howard is looking to keep his 43rd House District seat against Democrat Ashley Gillece. In the newly redrawn 41st District, which now reaches into Stonington, Republican Robert Boris and Democrat Aundre Bumgardner are joined by unaffiliated candidate James "Jake" Dunigan.
The Sun will have coverage of these races Tuesday night and Wednesday on its website, thewesterlysun.com, and in the print paper on Thursday (because of production deadlines). Please go out and vote.
The polling locations for each town are:
Westerly polling locations
Precinct 3601: Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road
Precinct 3602: Westerly High School Gymnasium, 23 Ward Ave.
Precinct 3603: Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St.
Precinct 3604: Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road
Precinct 3605: Westerly Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Sandy Hill Road
Precinct 3606 and Precinct 3607: Springbrook Elementary School Gymnasium, 39 Springbrook Road
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-348-2503 or ktracy@westerlyri.gov.
RICHMOND POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 2901: Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Town House Road, Wyoming
Precinct 2902: Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Wyoming
Precinct 2903: Chariho Middle School gymnasium, 455B Switch Road, Wood River Junction
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-539-9000 ext. 9653 or townclerk@richmondri.com.
HOPKINTON POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 1401: Ashaway Elementary School, 12 Hillside Avenue, Ashaway
Precinct 1402: Hope Valley Elementary School, 15 Thelma Drive, Hope Valley
Precinct 1403: Hope Valley Grange Hall, 1116 Main Street, Hope Valley
You must bring valid photo ID. For information, call the Board of Canvassers at 401-377-7777 or visit hopkintonri.org.
CHARLESTOWN POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 501: Charlestown Elementary School, 363 Carolina Back Road
Precinct 502: Charlestown Town Hall, 4540 South County Trail
Precinct 503: Quonochontaug Grange Hall, 5662 Post Road
Precinct 504: St. James Parish Center, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road
You must bring valid photo ID. For information contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-364-1200 or arweinreich@charlestownri.gov or visit charlestownri.gov.
STONINGTON POLLING LOCATIONS
District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington
District 2: Board of Education District Office (former Pawcatuck Middle School), 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
District 3: Saint Michaels Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck
District 4: Stonington Middle School, 204 Mistuxet Ave., Mystic
District 5: Former School Administration Building, 49 North Stonington Road, Old Mystic
For information, contact the Registrar of Voters at 860-535-5047 or visit stonington-ct.gov/registrars-of-voters.
NORTH STONINGTON POLLING LOCATION
All Voters: Former Wheeler Middle High School, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road
For information, contact the Registrar of Voters at 860-535-2877, ext. 113, or visit northstoningtonct.gov/registrar-voters.
