WESTERLY — Educators say Westerly is in a “desert” when it comes to providing adequate mental health resources for some of its youngest residents.
It’s being seen in Westerly and in classrooms around Rhode Island, educators like Kristen Federico say.
“This issue gets me very emotional. It gets me mad and sad and confused and outraged, because I have little faces,” to put with all the numbers, Federico, a first grade teacher at State Street Elementary School, said. “To me, they’re little people that I love.”
Sticking to the basics of the "three R's" just doesn’t cut it anymore in school, she said.
“Our students are coming to school with so much devastating baggage on their shoulders,” she said. “It’s a simple fact that a student, a human being, cannot take on learning unless their basic needs are being met and their emotions and bodies are being regulated.”
School Committee member Christine Cooke had asked administrators for a “more robust conversation” about mental health services for Westerly children.
“I was just struck by how often we get emails stating an ambulance has been sent for a mental health evaluation for our students,” Cooke said. “We are in crisis mode in this community.”
Superintendent of Westerly Schools Mark Garceau said the conversation has been taking place not just in schools but the community as a whole.
“There have been numerous conversations about the need for some kind of unified approach for identifying the mental health needs in our community, the dearth of available resources,” he said. “Schools can’t be expected to do all of this alone and we’re hoping this is the start of a larger conversation.”
Christina Amanti Mathieu, director of Westerly’s Pupil Personnel Services, shared statewide statistics for Rhode Island that show 14.7% of teens surveyed have self-reported attempted suicide, almost double the 8.9% national figure.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Public Health, in 2017, 55% of children ages 3 to 17 who needed mental health services had a problem getting care. In 2021, 837 children and youth were waiting for psychiatric in-patient admission, almost double the amount from 2019. The average wait time for admission was 3.7 days. Only 33% of Rhode Island teens reported they get the help they need “most of the time” or “always” when they feel sad, hopeless, anxious or angry.
The problem is so bad that Rhode Island declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent mental health in 2022.
“Our state is recognizing that this is a crisis, but the services are not in place,” Mathieu said.
Drilling down to Westerly, Mathieu explored some of the socioeconomic factors that contribute to the problem.
A 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment survey reported that 18.5% of children in town live in poverty, with 39 homeless students as of 2021. More than 13% are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Moreover, 20% of adults in Washington County have a depressive disorder. The CHNA reports that Westerly has the highest community need index in all of Washington County.
“The trends are still similar in 2023,” she said. “Westerly came up with the highest need.”
The assessment also identified barriers to support.
Among them are the lack of affordable, high-quality day care services and a lack of public transportation.
Local families who are on state insurance also have trouble accessing available services in neighboring Connecticut, despite their closer proximity than equivalent services in the Ocean State. Washington County is also designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area.
“We just don’t have enough providers down here,” Mathieu said. “And we don’t have the transportation to get where the providers are, so it exacerbates that problem.”
For youngsters, there’s a lack of emotional and behavioral health services, as well as in-patient and partial programming.
Students “are on waiting lists for months to access that,” she said.
School-based mental health providers often step in to fill the gaps in care where and when they can, Mathieu said.
The district is also using some COVID-19 relief funds to increase mental health providers, adding three.
“We’re working toward forming partnerships with regional hospitals and agencies,” Mathieu said.
Reading, writing and arithmetic were fine in the past, but today’s learning environment presents different challenges and needs, the educators said.
“We’re living in a different world than when we grew up as kids at school,” Westerly Middle School social worker Patrick Cozzolino said. Kids are “barometers” of the stresses of the world, he said.
“They come in not fully understanding what’s going on and not having skills to express themselves clearly,” he added. Staff uses targeted lessons and assessments to determine what is the best approach for a student, he said. These can include targeted lessons, small groups and more, he said.
At the high school, psychologists are often in a reactive role, school psychologist Scott Simone said. He lauded the amount of resources within the school system. It’s the layers of support beyond the schools that are lacking, he said.
“We’re seeing extremely dis-regulated, sometimes extremely disruptive chronic behaviors, and difficulty with regulation,” he said. “That results in mental health assessments.”
The school now is seeing more severe personality disorders that are harder to manage, as opposed to more typical symptoms of adolescent anxiety and depressive disorder, he said.
State Street School pre-kindergarten psychologist Kelly Moroso said that at the pre-K level, a lot of teachers are doing home visits on Fridays when there is no class.
“They’re going into the houses, working with the parents and students,” she said. “We’re working a lot on behavior.”
A special educator also collaborates with day cares in the community, she said.
School Committee members have discussed keeping the issue at the forefront by meeting with the Town Council to explore solutions.
“It takes a village, but we need more people to join that village from the outside,” Chairman Robert Cillino said.
Federico said she hopes the problem is taken seriously by the town and the conversation continues.
“It is an emergency,” she said. “We have a fabulous mental health staff, but it’s not enough.”
