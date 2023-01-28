When she was a sophomore in high school, and sat sobbing in the nosebleed seats at the end of "Phantom of the Opera," Westerly native Jennifer Christina knew exactly what she was going to be when she grew up.
It was her first trip to Broadway, and Christina, then a student at Westerly High School, had traveled to New York with her chorus teacher — the late, legendary David DeAngelis — who had taken the whole class to New York City to see the musical.
She remembers the experience vividly.
"We sat way up in the second balcony," Christina recalled with a laugh as she spoke on the telephone from Wilmington, North Carolina, one afternoon last week in between touring shows of "Annie," which arrives at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week.
"When the play was over," she said, "I cried my eyes out and then I said to myself, 'This is it. ... This is what I want to do.'"
And that is indeed what she does.
A keyboardist for the iconic Tony Award-winning musical "Annie," Christina also serves as associate music director for the show, which is in the midst of a tour that has taken her and the cast from Syracuse, New York, to Omaha, Nebraska, with stops in Los Angeles and San Diego in between. After Providence, the touring company will head off to Ohio and Kentucky, Missouri and Texas.
"It is the best," said Christina, 45, the daughter of Nancy and Steve Christina of Westerly, who graduated from Westerly High in 1995 before heading off to the University of Rhode Island, where she majored in classical piano and performance, and then to the Boston Conservatory of Music. "It's a dream come true."
It was also perfect timing to head out on a tour, she said, since her son, Bryce Holden, started his studies in marine biology at URI last fall, giving her the freedom to travel for longer stretches.
"I am incredibly proud of him. First and foremost, I love being a mom," said Christina, who grew up — along with her brother, Kevin — in a tight-knit Westerly Italian-American family full of musicians.
The famous Christina brothers, Fran and Bobby (think Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Soupy Boys) are uncles, as is Johnny McLeod of Johnny and the East Coast Rockers. Her late grandfather was James "Mitch" Christina, a well-known patron of live local music who was considered the patriarch of the Westerly blues scene.
"They are my biggest fans," she said of her extended family full of Toscanos and Christinas, many of whom plan to travel together en masse in a rented bus to see "Annie" next week. "I don't think they've ever missed a show."
Except for the short Asian tour she took with "Dream Girls," a few years back, that is.
One of the fun facts about this show, she said, is that it will mark her first time performing at the Providence venue.
"I've performed on nearly every other stage in Rhode Island," said Christina, who has served as interim music director at Trinity Rep for "Little Shop of Horrors," was music director for the "The Fantasticks" at Newport's Casino Theatre, and has worked extensively at Brown University, Theatre by the Sea, Salve Regina University and the Academy Players. "But this will be my first time at PPAC."
"And it will be our 100th show," she added.
Her best fun fact, she added, is that she gets to tour not only with an "amazing, incredible" group of actors and musicians, but with her best friend, musical partner and boyfriend, musician Clay Nordhill — who plays guitar in the "Annie" orchestra.
"It's such a blessing to be on the road with him," Christina said. "I know I am incredibly lucky. He's been such a gift to me."
The touring company of "Annie" features orchestrations by Dan Delange, the resident orchestrator at Goodspeed Musicals and music direction by Elaine Davidson.
"The cast and orchestration are both incredibly exciting," Christina said. "Every night is like a new night and every night I cry my eyes out. The young girl (Ellie Pulsifer) who plays Annie is amazing."
Christina, who began playing piano as a youngster, praises all of her teachers — from Sandra Irving to Ann Peters to Donald Rankin at the University of Rhode Island, and Janice Weber at the Boston Conservatory, where Christina also studied. She also took classes with the noted pianist Judith Lynn Stillman.
"But Mr. D. was one of my biggest influences," she said, referring to the nickname given to DeAngelis by his students.
Christina's mother, Nancy Toscano Christina of Westerly, recalls a little girl with a natural and early love of music.
"Jen has amazed me since she went to the piano when she was 5 years old," said Christina's mother, Nancy Toscano Christina of Westerly. "She has followed her dreams to the fullest."
Bonnie Pizza, who lives a few doors away from Christina's parents and is a lifelong friend of the family, said she feels "blessed" to have watched Jen grow into such "a beautiful woman inside and out."
"Following her dream to become a performer was always on her bucket list," added Pizza, who plans to attend "Annie" with Christina's mother and roughly 30 others on opening night.
"She is such an inspiration and I am so proud of her," Pizza added, "and I'm looking forward to her newest accomplishment with 'Annie.'"
Rosemary Trovato Buonocore of Pawcatuck, another longtime friend of the Christina family who also plans to join the bus trip to see "Annie" next week, called Jen "gifted" and "unique."
"She is focused, humble and kind-hearted," said Buonocore, "and she is a lover of life. She's full of nothing but love."
Christina's dad, Steve, however said there are just not enough words to express his happiness and his pride.
"She has just brought us so much joy," said Christina's mother, Nancy. "She has brought us so much joy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.