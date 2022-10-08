MICHELLE MACINA, Wheeler, Volleyball, Senior; Macina served for six aces and had six kills as the Lions won three games during the week. Through Oct. 1, Wheeler had won five straight matches, its longest winning streak in more than a decade.

BEN MASSENGALE, Stonington, Football, Senior; Massengale scored three touchdowns on runs of 26, 6 and 28 yards in a 55-24 win against Montville. He also caught a 28-yard TD pass. It was Stonington’s first victory of the season.

LANCE WILLIAMS, Westerly, Football, Senior; Williams rushed for two touchdowns, threw a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 47-7 victory over Shea. The interception return came on the last play of the first half and covered 75 yards.

COLLIN FITTS, Chariho, Football, Senior; Fitts rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries as Chariho beat Toll Gate, 41-0. Chariho is 3-0 in Division III.

