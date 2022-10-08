WESTERLY — She's performed on stage as Eva Peron, Lady Capulet and Kate Pinkerton from "Madama Butterfly," crisscrossed the country with the national tour of "Victor Victoria," directed shows at Ivoryton Playhouse, helped create public art and music programs, and served as managing director of a groundbreaking, edgy, Tony Award-winning Broadway production company.
And now Connecticut native Carly Callahan — musician, actor, singer, mother, wife and fierce advocate for community-based arts organizations — is about to star in a different role: as the new executive director of Westerly's United Theatre.
"It's like a dream come true," said an exuberant Callahan on Friday afternoon as she spoke about her new position and her journey to Canal Street. "I feel incredibly blessed ... and grateful. I'm pinching myself.
"I feel like I am at the right place at the right time," continued Callahan, who said she's looking forward to "jumping in" and "embracing all the creative thinkers" in the area.
"Building community in a state-of-the-art facility," she mused with a wave of her hands, "I'm chomping at the bit.
"I really want to meet people and to listen ... to understand the community" Callahan said warmly. "I know it will be a huge orientation, but I'm excited and eager to gobble it all up."
The possibilities ahead seem limitless, she said, as do the "opportunities for great things."
"Especially as we come out of the pandemic, I want the United to be a home for everyone."
To build community through the arts, she said, and to be part of the story of the United Theatre, along with the staff and the board, "is a privilege."
Callahan, who studied classical voice at the Manhattan School of Music and monologue study with the New England Actors Theater, said she wasn't looking for a new job when she heard about the open position at the United, but the more she learned about it — and about the "incredible renaissance" taking place in Westerly, the more interested she became.
Finally, she threw her hat into the ring.
In a joint statement, Charles M. "Chuck" Royce and Nicholas Moore — members of the Ocean Community United Theatre Board of Directors, who co-chaired the search for the new executive director — said they were "enormously excited" about welcoming Callahan to the theater so the "amazing complex" can be catapulted to "new heights."
"We are thrilled," Moore said Friday afternoon as he sat with Callahan and Royce in the Café, next to the United. The two men underscored "Carly’s dynamic leadership" skills and highlighted their plans to continue "reaching out and engaging individuals and institutions" in the region.
She starts her new job Nov. 1.
"What a gift," said Callahan, whose interest in the position deepened after her initial interviews with Royce and Moore, and after she met with the "incredible" United board of directors, "to be able to engage the community and further the work that's already been done."
Callahan praised the board and staff of the United for their leadership, vision and dedication.
To have such a board of directors already in place, with members who possess such a "high level of professionalism," is a dream, she said.
"I feel a deep connection to this area," said Callahan, who lives in Essex with her husband, Matthew Callahan, a professor of finance at Providence College. "I feel like our roots are here, like it's in our DNA."
A Simsbury, Conn., native, Callahan — who spent childhood summers sailing through the waters of Little Narragansett Bay aboard the family boat "The Starlight Express" — has many a happy memory of Westerly, Watch Hill and the original Ocean House, Stonington and stops at Noah's, and Mystic and trips to Mystic Seaport.
Callahan said that she and her husband — who both graduated from Brown University — plan to move closer to Westerly as soon as they find the right place. With their two daughters in Farmington, Conn., — Cate, 16, and Caroline, 14, are both students at Miss Porter’s School — Matt commuting to Providence, and her new job in Westerly, they will plan to find a place easily accessible to all three locations.
As a "passionate advocate for community-based organizations and arts groups," Callahan's work in the nonprofit sector includes cofounding and serving on the board of the Guilford Performing Arts Festival, cofounding "Free Keys," the public art and music program that put pianos — all painted by local artists — in locations along the Connecticut shoreline, and serving on the boards of the Madison Chamber of Commerce, the Ivoryton Playhouse and Gallim Dance.
Callahan also directed and performed in "Playhouse on the Shore," a cabaret series presented by Ivoryton Playhouse.
"Carly is a superhero," said Jacqueline Hubbard, the artistic director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "You don't meet many like her. She's sort of a rare bird. She is able to juggle many things at once and juggle them all well.
"If she says she'll take something on, you know she will, and she'll do it better than anyone else could. Plus, she's one hell of a singer and an actor."
Most recently Callahan served as managing director of Seaview Productions — the New York City-based production company founded by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea — that's been attracting global attention for "boldly reimagining the future of entertainment."
Seaview is the company responsible for bringing several visionary productions to Broadway, including Selina Fillinger’s "POTUS", Jeremy O. Harris’ 12-time Tony-nominated "Slave Play," and the four-time Tony-nominated "Sea Wall/A Life," starring Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge.
Seaview is also responsible for producing the Webby Award-winning "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," and for bringing Broadway’s first NFT marketplace — bway.io — to life.
"After a wonderful four-year tenure at Seaview, I am so excited and invigorated to lead this hub of culture and community in Westerly and further the work of this dedicated board and phenomenal staff,” Callahan said in a statement. “This extraordinary complex provides a world-class center of gravity for creative work in our region and is a testament to the power of the arts to singularly bring our community together.
"It’s an honor and privilege to take the helm and propel the United forward," said the 47-year-old, who has also performed on stage at Lincoln Center, Opera Theater of Connecticut, Cortland Repertory Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Bridgeport Downtown Cabaret Theater. "I couldn't be happier."
The United has been without an executive director since last spring, when Lisa Utman Randall, the first person appointed to the role in 2019, announced her plans to step down.
The United Theatre, originally a vaudeville theatre in 1926, was closed for many years before it reopened in June 2021 after a $17 million renovation. It is comprised of three buildings, three movie cinemas, one large, black-box balconied venue with a 500-person capacity, an art gallery and reception space, and a music school with seven acoustically isolated music classrooms run in conjunction with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School. Its mission is to "unite the community through the arts."
