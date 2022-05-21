WESTERLY — It matters not that Nana's Bakery & Pizza is tucked away in a secluded section of High Street, facing a parking lot and sandwiched between Longo's and the United Theatre.
Once word gets out about the farm-to-table philosophy at Nana's — and the fresh food offered up at Westerly's newest restaurant — health-conscious food lovers with similar passions for eating natural, delicious, organic foods will have no trouble finding the hidden gem with the comforting name.
"Isn't it a wonderful name?" asked Nana's co-owner James Wayman one morning last week as he sat inside the bright, airy restaurant with its wooden chairs and benches and marble-topped tables. "It's heartwarming ... people light up when they say it."
Wayman, along with his business partners — Aaron Laipply, Head Baker David Vacca, and Executive Chef Corey Lein — opened Nana's earlier this spring at 82 High St.
"We're an all-day café," Wayman said with a slight smile. "You can come for coffee and donuts in the morning and come back later for a high-end dinner and glass of wine."
The doughnuts, he said, are made from organic, freshly milled grains, and fried-to-order.
"You can pick them up hot," he said, still smiling.
At Nana's, he explained, all the breads and pastries — and the pizza dough — are baked fresh daily after a long, slow, overnight cold fermentation process designed to develop flavor and improve nutrition. The dough is naturally leavened using regional and sustainably grown grains.
Opening a pizza restaurant in Westerly might seem a little superfluous — especially with Longo's next door — but pizzas at Nana's are decidedly different. Not only because of the naturally leavened dough, but because of the creativity of the creations.
Nana's pizzas, some of which are available by the slice, including the Rhode Island — topped with potatoes, fermented hot pepper, soupy, oregano and lemon — and the mushroom marsala, which features Seacoast cremini mushrooms, fresh herbs, marsala, koji cream and red Sendai miso.
"We focus on pizza, bread and a changing menu," he said. "Everything is locally sourced and comes straight from the people who grow, raise or catch it.
"If you see a vegetable here," he said, waving toward the clean, bright, open kitchen, "it comes from a local farm."
Vegetable dishes at Nana's include small plates such as "Yellow Eye Bean Salad," — sourdough inflatido, guajill dressing, toasted almonds, roasted cabbage and herbs — and "Local Farm Vegetables" — roasted local farm vegetables with fermented honey glaze, pepita koji crumble and cheese.
Breakfast includes such items as "Nana's Farm Egg Sandwich" — baked egg, slow-roasted bacon and toasted koji chili lardo on an English muffin — "Mushroom & Egg Toast — whipped ricotta, Seacoast farm mushrooms, lemon brown butter and crispy garlic — and "Fried Dough." Nana's also serves brunch on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wayman said the team is always changing things up and experimenting. There are always options for patrons with food allergies, he said, noting that Vacca is working on a recipe for gluten-free bread and Lein makes sure there are always gluten-free items on Nana's menu.
With his T-shirt, tousled hair and unassuming manner, Wayman, a North Carolina native, seemed more like a farm boy than an award-winning businessman and restaurateur who, with his former business partner Dan Meiser, opened the popular Mystic restaurants Oyster Club, Engine Room and Grass and Bone.
Actually, Wayman, who lives in North Stonington with his wife, Heather, and their 9-month-old son, Alder, was raised on his grandparent's berry farm just outside of Greensboro, North Carolina, where, he said, he was introduced to farm-to-table living.
"I came to visit about 20 years ago," said the 1996 Johnson & Wales graduate. "I've been here ever since."
In 2020, Wayman and his Nana's team opened the original Nana's Bakery & Pizza in Mystic. A year later, it was named one of Esquire magazine's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."
Calling Wayman "one of the unsung pioneers in American cooking," the editors at Esquire said Nana's doughnuts had a taste "like melting cumulus clouds," and described the New England pizza as "strewn with clams and bacon, like clam chowder if it spent a few months in Italy and had an epiphany in Naples."
Everything at Nana's "rises to a higher level thanks to deep fermentation and the careful hands of baker David Vacca and chef James Wayman," the magazine added.
"The backbone of Nana's is all about fermentation," explained Wayman, who is founding partner and creative director of Moromi Shoyu, a small-batch fermentation company he established with Bob Florence and Debbi Michiko Florence that uses traditional methods in the production of its koji, shoyu and miso.
Wayman said he and his team decided to open the Westerly branch after discussions with local philanthropist Chuck Royce and Royce's son-in-law Dan King, executive director of the Royce Family Fund. The Royce family owns the High Street building where Nana's is housed.
"It's a wonderful partnership," Wayman said, praising Royce and King and their contributions to Westerly.
"We couldn't be more pleased to to have James and his incredible team join our Westerly family," King said. "I've been a fan of James and his food and his ethos for years. He has a curiosity for food and an understanding of what food means to a community."
"I really like Westerly," Wayman said. "It feels like a real community ... a community of families. It's cool. Very cool."
Nana's interior design, which has a sort of "Scandinavian" feel, according to Wayman, was a collaboration with Nana's team members, Mystic interior designer Kierstan Field and Westerly artist Sean Spellman.
"Sean did our branding, signs and menus," said Wayman, pointing to one of Spellman's pieces of art hanging on Nana's walls.
"I'm happy to have my work in a place that I think is a catalyst for positive momentum in Westerly," Spellman said in an email, "not just in the food scene, but in the community as a whole, as a spot that welcomes people of all ages/backgrounds and that also sets the bar for all local restaurants interested in making food with hyper-local, clean ingredients.
"Embracing local food systems, and supporting independent regional farmers and craftspeople is the best thing a restaurant can do," added Spellman, "aside from making great food in a welcoming space ... all of which the team at Nana's is doing well.
"James and Aaron's visual aesthetic, along with Kierstan's interior design, were an easy fit for my work. I was stoked to be a part of it."
Like everything at Nana's, the wine, too, has been thoughtfully, carefully chosen. Nana's offers a selection of organic and bio-dynamic wines, along with organic coffee by Canyon Coffee, Leaves and Flowers teas, house-made chai latte, their own fermented kombucha, and cocktails.
"We have a small wine list and it's always changing," Wayman said. "Same with our spirits."
On his Moromi website, Wayman says with his "thoughtful approach to everyday eating," his mission is to continue on the path to "make a lasting impact on the broader food system."
Wayman, who was head chef at Water Street Café and executive chef at The River Tavern in Chester, Connecticut, before partnering with Meiser, has been featured in The New York Times, Saveur Magazine and was named "Best Chef" by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, stresses the "team" at Nana's and the contributions of everyone who works there, including those of Nana's manager Haley Griffith, and all the servers and cooks.
For 19-year-old server Alana Hanka of Pawcatuck, working at Nana's is "the best thing ever."
"I know it's about good food," she said, "but these are good people too. They really care about their employees. It's awesome. ... Working here is more like a pastime than a job," she said with a smile.
Nana's Bakery & Pizza is opened Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit nanasri.com.
