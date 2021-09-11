WESTERLY — A dozen banners hanging from light poles in the downtown area pay tribute to local veterans who served in the armed forces.
Each banner is dedicated to a single veteran and includes a photograph and description of the individual's service as well as the banner sponsor.
The Westerly Lions Club took the hometown heroes banner project on after Paul Doyle, a club member who sits on its board, suggested it. Doyle learned of the program from a cousin who lives in Pennsylvania, where it originated.
"He posted a photograph on Facebook of a hometown hero in Pennsylvania and I thought it was a really cool idea," Doyle said.
With a father, two brothers, an uncle and grandfathers who all served in the U.S. Navy, Doyle grew up respecting those who served. When he learned of the program, he contacted a Lions Club in Pennsylvania that was involved to get details.
"As soon as I saw the picture in Pennsylvania, I thought that's a really good idea. I think some of the stories of the vets from the past get lost," Doyle said.
The banners, Doyle said, provide a high-visibility way to remind the community of the service provided by members of the U.S. Armed Forces at a time when the military can seem isolated from other parts of American society.
"The wars back in the day were more well known. Everybody had to do something or sacrifice something in order to help the cause, but now it seems very compartmentalized," Doyle said.
The Westerly Lions Club, which has about 100 members, initiated a fundraising and publicity effort to raise money for the banners. Half of the net proceeds from the effort will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans organization and the rest will be used by the club, which maintains a nonprofit foundation to support other nonprofit organizations.
Printing Plus on Main Street made the banners and the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which owns the hardware on the light poles, supported the effort. Doyle also thanked Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, a veteran, for assisting and making town workers available to assist with installation of the banners.
The banners will be up for one month and then a second set of banners with additional veterans will go up for one month in the spring. Eventually the banners will be put up once per year, and Doyle said members of the club hope to make the program a regular, long-running effort. There are about 38 spots on poles in the downtown area that are available, Doyle said.
Mike Geary, a Westerly Lions Club member who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, met with local veterans organizations to gauge their interest in the project. In some cases, veterans prefer to stay out of the spotlight, Geary said. Others, he said, were interested in the banners as a means to recall the dedication of those who served.
Geary said the banners provide a way to thank and bring attention to living veterans such as Ken Burton Sr., who serves on the local American Flag Committee, and Ed Liguori, chairman of the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee, who continue to support veterans, the country and the community.
"There are a lot of vets in our community who do so much behind the scenes. It's a good thing for people to know what these people have done for the community," Geary said.
For more information or to donate, contact hometownheroeswesterly@at gmail.com.
