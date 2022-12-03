WESTERLY – A generous move by The Home Depot is benefiting and brightening downtown streets this holiday season.
The Franklin Street retailer has stepped in this year to donate more than 100 strings of white lights to adorn the lampposts along Union, Broad, High and Canal streets.
The lights went up on downtown lampposts almost three weeks ago.
Getting the streetlights decorated is a team effort involving not only The Home Depot. Crews from the Westerly Department of Public Works went from post to post, stringing the lights around each from the bottom up and placing a wreath at the top.
The Home Depot’s gesture is helping the town save money, too. Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey said that in previous years the town has reached into its own coffers to buy the stringed lights and decorate the lampposts.
“They weren’t reused every season,” he said. Damage from the elements meant that many light sets had to be replaced annually. Some that were still functional were able to be re-used, Lacey said.
The Home Depot’s donation came about with help from local police officers who contacted the retailer, Lacey said. The store, a member of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, has always been supportive of the town, he added.
“Home Depot has always been very community oriented and a true partner,” Lacey said. “They’ve donated equipment and supplies to other town projects like the bike path, donated benches and wood to build a kiosk.”
The retailer also provided a fence, play set and a gazebo in 2014 to the Operation Stand Down Rhode Island housing development for disabled, low-income veterans on Pierce Street. It amounted to $20,000 worth of materials.
The decorated streetlights are just one part of a series of community efforts this year to make downtown resplendent during the cold, dark and often gloomy months of winter.
On Friday, “Starry Lights,” a temporary, two-state holiday art installation, will open and light up downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck every evening from 4:30 to 9:30 through Dec. 30.
The installation, sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and created by Rhode Island and Connecticut artists plus an army of volunteers, will feature enormous, illuminated star-themed sculptures in Westerly’s Wilcox Park and Pawcatuck’s Donahue Park.
A twinkling, light-filled trail called the “Walk of Wonder” will connect the two parks. Large illuminated star sculptures are already hanging in the storefronts of several downtown businesses, lighting the sidewalks and beckoning visitors.
