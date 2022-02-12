STONINGTON — Nancy Steenburg and Liz Kading stood inside Stonington's Lighthouse Museum one morning last week, next to an enormous, life-size portrait of Venture Smith, the man whose life they've been researching for more than 17 years.
It was opening day for a new exhibit called "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal," about the life of Smith and slavery in Stonington, an exhibit created by the Stonington Historical Society, which owns and operates the Water Street museum.
The two women — who have given many talks and presentations about Smith over the years and are the authors of "The Venture Adventure" — wore expressions of joy, satisfaction and relief as they reviewed the story boards and posters hanging neatly on the walls and chatted with Maddie Mott-Ricci, the historical society's director of advancement.
"I feel like Venture has been leading us," said Steenburg, a longtime professor of history at the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus who served as project historian for the society's Venture Smith project.
"It's been years and years," added Kading, a researcher who has worked alongside Steenburg combing through old files and deeds, and often turning dead ends into new discoveries. "I'm delighted. ... I'm really excited. I hope a lot of people come to see it.
"It's a story that needs to be known," Steenburg added thoughtfully.
As the two researchers — who painstakingly found evidence of Smith's time in Stonington — looked around at the photographs and the posters, and chatted with Mott-Ricci, they pointed out photos, stories and certain words of Smith's, taken from his firsthand account, his biography that he dictated to a Connecticut schoolteacher.
"He actually left behind an autobiography," Mott-Ricci explained. "A day-to-day account ... which is really unusual. It was then published in The Bee newspaper in New London."
His narrative, she added, is one of the most "complete pictures of life for enslaved persons in 18th-century Connecticut" and "one that illustrates how deeply embedded slavery was in the early prosperity of Stonington."
Published in 1798, "A Narrative of The Life And Adventures of Venture: A Native Of Africa, But Resident Above Sixty Years in the United States of America" is considered to be the earliest slave narrative in the United States.
"I was born at Dukandarra, in Guinea, about the year 1729," the narrative begins. "My father's name was Saungm Furro, Prince of the Tribe of Dukandarra."
Visitors to the exhibit will receive copies of the booklet, which are stacked neatly on a table near Smith's life-size portrait, along with postcards and copies of "The Story of Freedom: Venture Smith’s Colonial Connecticut," by Venture Smith and Elizabeth J. Normen, with illustrations by Michael Borders.
The exhibit, which was made possible thanks to a $54,000 “Good to Great” grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, will be permanent, Mott-Ricci said.
On the exhibit's first panel, visitors learn that Smith was kidnapped from Dukandarra, part of Guinea, when he was 8 years old, and "along with other captives, he was marched more than 400 miles to the coast where he was imprisoned and then sold."
"He was purchased early on by Robertson Mumford, a steward aboard the ship Charming Susannah and renamed Venture. The price for his life was 'four gallons of rum, and a piece of calico,'" the panel states.
Smith was brought first to Rhode Island, then to Fisher's Island, then, Steenburg said, to Stonington, where he spent much of his life.
He was owned by two Stonington families, including the Thomas Stanton II family, before he purchased his freedom for $13,500 and later that of his wife and children, she said.
They were "quite cruel to him," Steenburg said.
"A lot of people don't realize that," Mott-Ricci said. "But Venture made it clear — he was beaten and robbed."
As heartbreaking as some of the history may be, she added, "it is our duty to preserve and to remember."
Another part of the exhibit shows that in 1756, 18% of the people in Stonington were Black, indigenous or people of color. Many of them would have been slaves. In 1774, there were 219 enslaved people in Stonington, according to the exhibit.
In another section of the exhibit, a small modern-day photograph from the Annual Venture Smith Day, taken at First Church Cemetery in East Haddam, features a number of people gathered around Smith's headstone where he was buried, alongside his wife Meg and other members of their family.
Smith lived in East Haddam from 1775 to 1805 as a free man, Steenburg said, noting that an East Haddam dentist and historian named Karl Stofko has been honoring Smith's life there for many years.
Smith has more than 300 descendants, Steenburg said, looking at the photo. "This makes him all the more real."
Exactly, said Kading, nodding her head.
"It's not just a tall tale," Kading said. "It's not a Paul Bunyan tale. This is true."
Smith's story is also the story of the triumph of family, of persistence and of heroism, Mott-Ricci said.
"He was a savvy businessman," Steenburg said. "He earned the respect of many and he owned 110 acres of land and 10 boats."
"Today we marvel at the many ways that Venture made money," writes Normen in "The Story of Freedom: Venture Smith’s Colonial Connecticut." "He was a businessman. He was his own boss. He was a trader, a farmer, and a fisherman, This is one way he was typical of many small landowners in colonial Connecticut."
"Plus he purchased other slaves and let them buy their freedom," Kading noted.
"If you look out this window and across to Stonington Point," Mott-Ricci said, "you can actually see the land he bought on Barn Island."
Finding the exact spot where he may have lived was a "eureka" moment, Steenburg said as she and Kading explained the story behind the discovery.
"The experiences of Africans in early America, and especially in New England, are often not well-documented, which is why Venture Smith’s autobiography is such an important story to share,” Elizabeth Wood, executive director of the historical society, said in a statement. "Our mission at the Historical Society is to preserve and interpret all parts of Stonington history and we’re excited to honor Venture’s legacy with this permanent exhibition."
Admission to the museum is free during February. Hours are Thursdays 1 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. The museum will close at the end of the month and reopen for the season on May 13.
