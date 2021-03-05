WESTERLY — The town's state legislative delegation will address the Town Council on Monday to discuss the state budget and what local officials can expect.
Republican state Sen. Dennis Algiere is expected to attend along with state Reps. Sam Azzinaro, a Democrat, Brian Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat, and Republican Blake Filippi. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
"I wanted them to come touch on the budget. I know there will be a lot of uncertainties and they won't know a lot, but I think we should hear a state of the state, so to speak," said Council President Sharon Ahern, who invited the state lawmakers to make a presentation to the council.
Local officials are bracing for potential reductions in state financial assistance to cities and towns. The School Committee recently approved a $59,395,283 budget for 2021-22, a 2.32% increase from current spending. Because of anticipated cuts in state funding, the budget for local schools would require a $1.6 million, or 3.32%, increase in the appropriation of local tax dollars needed to support the spending plan. The local appropriation is $48,459,463 in the current education budget.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's proposed municipal budget for 2021-21 is due to the Board of Finance by March 15. The proposed schools budget will move to the Board of Finance at that time as well.
Justin Hopkins, chairman of the School Committee's Building Subcommittee, is scheduled to make a presentation to the council on the subcommittee's work. The subcommittee received and developed 16 project options in the months since voters rejected a $71.4 million plan in November 2019.
The plans range from a $56.8 million "maintenance in place" plan, which would only address deficiencies in all district schools identified in the 2017 Jacobs Report, to a $78.2 million plan, which mirrors the 2019 plan's call for renovations at both the Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, and replacing the current State Street School with a new building at the same site for grades 3-5, as well as other district wide improvements.
School officials are hoping to garner the support of the full Town Council for a final option and have discussed asking the council to set a maximum expenditure amount and trying to design a project based on the amount established by the council. A project that receives the unanimous support of both the School Committee and the Town Council is more likely to be approved by voters, some officials say. Voters rejected plans that had only divided support of the two entities in 2016 and 2019.
The council will also receive an update on COVID-19 from Rooney and Chief of Police Shawn Lacey.
A resolution that would authorize increasing the cost of parking passes for the Town Beach and Wuskenau Beach to $80 and cottage passes to $300 is also on the council's agenda. The fee charged to senior citizens, people with disabilities and active duty military members would not increase.
Those wishing to comment during designated times can do so by watching the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89601668043 or by calling 929-205-6099 (toll call) or 877-853-5257 (toll free call). The meeting identification number is 896 0166 8043.
