WESTERLY — After several extensions and a lengthy public hearing stretching over months, a decision on whether to approve a master plan for housing at the former St. Pius X School could be just weeks away.
Another two-hour Planning Board session this week on the application by Trendsetter Properties LLC ended with the board closing the public hearing, usually a precursor to voting on the matter. That could happen as soon as March 21.
The master plan has changed over the course of the hearing, with Trendsetter Properties and its attorney, William Nardone, saying they have tried to address the concerns of neighbors and input from the board.
“I think it’s critical, important and somewhat unusual these applicants have taken the steps they have to address these concerns,” Nardone said.
Among the changes he cited: a reduction in the proposed second building’s size, the addition of housing units to the existing school building and more.
“We’ve tried to address the concept of balance,” Nardone said. That balance includes the town’s need for affordable housing, the developer’s economic needs and the concerns of all, he said.
A lot that fronts School Street will no longer contain a single-family home. Instead, it will be merged into the development site, increasing parking and green space, Nardone said.
“The outcome of all the balancing and construction did result in a greater number of units than proposed initially,” Nardone said.
The new total is 48 units — 23 in the existing building and its addition and 25 in the new structure. Previously, the vacant school was to be rehabilitated into a 13-unit residence, with a new three-story structure with 31 residential units.
The existing building footprint hasn’t changed, project engineer Sergio Cherenzia said. The proposed phase two building’s footprint, however, has gotten smaller, allowing for more green space in front of it.
The School Street residential lot, largely already paved, would have additional parking but also some additional green space.
Landscape architect Rebecca Nolan reviewed architectural and landscape changes.
“The green space is a comment that’s come up from both the community and the board,” she said, noting that 12,700 square feet of such space had been added.
But green space is calculated by canopy and the amount of vegetation, she said.
“Lawn area that exists now on the site is not great, ecologically,” she said. “What we’re really trying to focus on is really on the streetscape character.”
The north side of School Street would gain 10 street trees where there now are none, she said.
“They will create shade, a sense of character along that street where really nothing exists now,” she said. A “significant amount” of specimen trees have also been added to the site plan, she said.
Architect Peter Springsteel said he has taken 26 feet out of the depth of the proposed new building, reducing its size.
“In doing that, we removed seven of the dwelling units from the building,” he said.
The existing school building would not change “in any way” from its current condition. It would house eight units, with an addition to it containing 15 units — five on each of its three floors. The building previously only had one story with five units.
Edward Marolda of the Elm Street CARES coalition of neighbors said the group is in favor of affordable housing and re-purposing the school, but also have “lots of issues” with the size and mass of the building.
“I wanted to be hopeful that when Trendsetter said they’d responded to the points of the board and the community that there was going to be real change,” he said. “Once I went through and looked at it from a density point of view, in the size and mass, it really hasn’t changed. It’s virtually the same project.”
The apparent net increase of four units is deceiving, he said, and noted that 10 bedrooms are being added. The revised plan removes two one-bedroom units while adding six two-bedroom units, he said.
Nardone said the developer would address some of the new concerns, such as reducing parking spaces for more green space.
“We have significant engineering work ahead of us between now and preliminary plan,” he said. “Many of the issues raised other than design will be dealt with during that process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.